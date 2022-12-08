Less than three weeks after the current Denver Public Schools board took office on Nov. 30, 2021, they rushed to extend Superintendent Alex Marrero’s contract. Marrero was less than five months into the job, yet the board approved the four-year extension in a 5-2 vote.
“We have heard loud and clear…that Dr. Marrero is currently doing the things we expect him and want him to do,” board member Scott Esserman enthusiastically proclaimed.
Oh, what a difference a year makes. At their Nov. 28 meeting, Esserman moved to convene “executive session,” ostensibly to discuss Marrero’s contract. His motion for the board to meet behind closed doors was seconded by Michelle Quattlebaum and advocated by Tay Anderson.
“I think it’s critical that…we are able to engage in dialogue with each other as a board on matters with which we would want to share with him so that he is not surprised come his next year’s evaluation,” Esserman asserted.
Marrero’s first performance evaluation finally took place two months ago. What has he done since then that is so questionable — so implicitly egregious — that talking about it out in the open might worsen the board’s well-earned reputation for rampant dysfunction?
Is it that Marrero recommended a list of schools to close last month — after he was directed to do so last summer by the board itself, and basing his recommendations on criteria he’d previously presented this past summer? Anderson, Esserman and Quattlebaum vehemently and publicly disagreed with Marrero. Ultimately, no schools were closed. Marrero has yet to receive new guidance.
Is it because Marrero defended DPS’s intellectual property in court against a former teacher? That case involved a student-hosted podcast (“Know Justice Know Peace”), but the district had spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to help build it. Again, Anderson, Esserman and Quattlebaum vehemently and publicly disagreed with Marrero’s decisions. Ultimately, Marrero settled/dismissed the case.
Truthfully, we don’t know what’s changed. Anderson, Esserman and Quattlebaum insisted on hiding their reasons for wanting to conceal their deliberations from the public.
“I don’t believe that we need to be addressing personnel matters in public,” Anderson claimed, arguing public discussion feed “the narrative that is already in our community that we are not a functional board.” Quattlebaum likewise claimed it would “create a narrative out there that doesn’t need to be created.” Added Anderson (who also goes by Auon’tai Anderson), “I feel that we need to have the conversation privately, regardless of whatever the content is.”
Let’s be clear: Anderson, Esserman and Quattlebaum explicitly urged executive session because they wanted to hide the contents from the public — supposedly to prevent a greater public perception of a school board that is beyond dysfunctional. Seriously?
That’s not how this works. Under Colorado’s sunshine law, when the board goes into executive session, they’re supposed to say exactly what it’s about and what the precise legal basis is. They could convene executive session to obtain legal advice on specific legal questions. Or, as Marrero’s contract states, they can exercise the “option to meet in executive session without the Superintendent” solely to “discuss matters relating to the Superintendent’s performance or his employment status with the District.”
If it’s not for one of these narrow reasons, then you’re probably misusing executive session. Indeed, in his motion, Esserman didn’t cite statute or make clear what his reasons were. Esserman and Quattlebaum even argued with general counsel Aaron Thompson, who merely cautioned about doing things by-the-book.
“There are different subsections in the open meeting laws,” Thompson advised. Quattlebaum jumped in, “So, now we’re getting into the weeds is what we’re doing.” Before being interrupted again, Thompson tried, “It’s Colorado law, so…”
It seems like Quattlebaum and Co. wanted to come up with a legal basis and share their reasoning — after going private. You can’t do it that way. The rationale was so untethered that, 30 minutes later, two of their colleagues still expressed confusion over what they were even doing.
“(I)t seems like there’s a lot more that’s being piled onto this, and I don’t know if it’s true or false or really what,” said Charmaine Lindsay. “I guess I’m just still totally conflicted. Is all we’re doing is going upstairs to have a conversation?
Are there any consequences to that conversation?” Dr. Carrie Olson echoed Lindsay’s confusion, stating, “I’m a little confused now about where we’re going.”
When two colleagues are still confused about why you’re doing something, it reveals how deeply unjustified, unclear and surreptitious your reasons truly are. Ultimately, Esserman withdrew his motion since Olson was attending remotely due to COVID. But will they try this stunt again when the board returns next week after finally divining a reason?
The entire affair has shades of Marrero’s predecessor, Susana Cordova. Cordova is the 31-year veteran DPS educator who resigned as superintendent in November 2020. At the time, a group of civic leaders — including former Obama Education Secretary Arne Duncan — blamed the “dysfunctional” board for “undermin(ing) her leadership.”
In the end, Cordova departed under the cloud of a broken board. Will history repeat itself two years later? And will DPS leadership ever finally focus their time on boosting cratered student achievement, meeting teachers’ needs and restoring parents’ rights in education?
Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.