Deputies in Weld County fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic violence incident Friday night, Gazette news partner 9News reported.
Deputies were called to the Weld County Road 70 just before 5:45 p.m. and arrived to find a woman outside who reported she had been assaulted by a man who was armed and inside a house.
Deputies worked for nearly to urge the man out of the house safely, but when he finally came out, he was armed and opened fire on deputies, the agency said in a news release.
Deputies returned fire, killing the man, authorities said.
Investigators of the 19th Judicial District will probe the incident to determine whether deputies were justified in shooting the man.