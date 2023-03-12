Politicians negotiate on behalf of a community — perhaps their most important role in a free society — for the obvious reason that people don’t have the time or expertise in political affairs.

And that role has become even more important in the last few years, when Americans are starkly divided on any given issue.

Politicians perform a job only they are best suited to do — listen to people’s demands, tinker with the laws and craft policy that, in theory, enters society as a nourishment, rather than a shock to the system.

We hope this voter guide helps you get to know the politicians who hope to run the city of Denver and their ideas for solving the city’s most pressing issues.

