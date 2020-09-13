Freedom of the press is enshrined in the very First Amendment of our Constitution’s Bill of Rights. The framers knew then that if American democracy was going to last, it was going to take an informed public. And an informed public requires a press free to report on and question their government and society. Journalism secures our democracy, and as James Madison put it, the press is one of the great bulwarks of liberty.
That’s especially true here at the local level, and I’m pleased to welcome The Denver Gazette to the Mile High City. The work we do in local government is the work that most directly affects the lives of families and the quality of life in our communities. We count on the local journalists we work with to provide context and tell the stories, good and bad, so our residents are informed and empowered to make decisions about what’s happening in the city they call home. That relationship is key to a healthy civic environment where people can engage with their elected leaders and neighbors in a constructive way. I still believe when given the choice, our residents will choose facts and context over clickbait, especially now. Competition should make the stories and the reporting better for everyone who consumes the news — and that’s a win for us all, but especially our democracy. In an industry where being first often comes at the expense of being accurate, there is plenty of opportunity to raise the bar.
Times like these call for more good journalism, not less. I and my administration have worked with The Denver Gazette’s news outlet family on covering some of the most important issues that we face today — how we can better serve our residents who are experiencing homelessness, the devastating effects of the opioid addiction epidemic on our community, and the need for more and better mental health care, just to name a few. These are complex issues, and there is more than one angle to these stories. Having a more competitive media market, with more outlets and journalists willing and able to dig deep into the multitude of stories that arise from the important issues, will produce a better-informed public discourse.
Whether in Washington or Denver, our recovery from the public health, economic and social challenges of today depends on government that works, and an open, transparent collaboration with the people we serve. That means a healthy and growing news environment supported by journalists keeping us as elected leaders honest and our community informed. Agenda-driven and politically motivated commentary thrives on one thing: dysfunction. Disagreement is natural and healthy. Dysfunction is not. And if there was ever a time when people needed functional, collaborative and effective government, it’s right now. Good journalism always seeks information over outcomes.
I look forward to working with the team of reporters at The Denver Gazette to tell the stories of our great city and to ensure a more equitable, connected and empowered community. Again, welcome to Denver — I’m ready to take your questions.
Michael Hancock is the 45th mayor of Denver.