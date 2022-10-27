SATURDAY
Put on your costumes and follow Miles the mascot around the halls at Empower Field at Mile High for the Broncos Trick-or-Treat. $10. For families and young goblins ages 4-12. Time slots: 9:30-11a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; 1:30-3 p.m. Tickets: denverbroncos.com/fans/trickortreat
THURSDAY
Halloween fun aplenty at the 5th annual Drive Thru Harvest Fest Trunk or Treat to benefit Special Olympics Colorado athletes. Head out Commerce City direction to Dick's Sporting Goods Park, 4-7 p.m. $30 per car and enjoy Trunk or Treat Street with decorated vehicles. Scary stories to listen to. Drive-through carnival games. Presented by Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. specialolympicsco.org/event/trunkortreat/
FRIDAY-MONDAY
The Downtown Aquarium is the site of a weekend Halloween Kids Fest. Mascot Sharkey leads kids through all sorts of activities including train rides, monster murals, science experiments and more. Kids in costume entry discounted with adult general admission. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. aquariumrestaurants.com/downtownAquariumDenver/promos/halloween-kids-fest/
FRIDAY
Union Station turns into Hocus Pocus Halloween Opus, era 1993 Salem witches, 8 p.m. to midnight. A throwback adult evening of costumes, dancing and live performances. General Admission $40. VIP tickets for “The Black Flame Lounge” start at $100. Other Halloween happenings at denverunionstation.com.
SATURDAY
Halloween is also a time for the celebratory tradition honoring those who have died, Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead). A number of art and performance opportunities around the area including Olinger Highland Mortuary and Cemetery in Thornton, 10201 Grant St. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dancing, music, altars in tribute, sugar skull decorating and more. Free. tinyurl.com/bp8yhent At Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, it's Noche de Museo. Mariachi music, costumes, history and the handmade altars starting at 7 p.m., $10, $8 students and seniors.Tickets: longmontmuseum.org
SATURDAY
For Halloween music, the Global Dance Supernatural Music Festival, National Western Complex. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. On five stages, Cheat Codes, Gareth Emery, Level Up, Lil Texas, Madeon (DJ Set), Ray Volpe, Riot Ten, Ship Wrek, Subtronics. $79 - $159+ denver.org/event/supernatural-music-festival/95428/
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Halloween activities earlier for the families at Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster, but it's all about the grownups 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., in the dark, with flashlights, walking through the Spiders Around the World exhibit of live creepy-crawlies. Special tickets required online, tickets.butterflies.org.
MONDAY
Downtown Boulder's Pearl Street is invaded by a Munchkin Masquerade on Halloween. 3-6 p.m. A free trick-or-treating fun time for ages 12 and younger. boulderdowntown.com/events/munchkin-masquerade