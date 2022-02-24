THURSDAY-MARCH 6
Colorado Environmental Film Festival is virtual this year with a record 97 films from around the world. Colorado premieres featured. Shorts and feature-length films available on-demand to watch from home. Highlights such as a documentary, "Inhabitants," following Native American tribes across the country restoring their traditional land management practices. Passes run from $10 to $75 depending on the number of films selected. Through March 6. ceff2022.eventive.org/welcome
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
A traveling Commemorative Air Force exhibit "Rise Above," brings the history of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, the Black aviators with the segregated US Army Air Corps, which became the US Air Force. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum Denver campus, 7711 East Academy Blvd., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today and Saturday. The film is shown in a special trailer. Tickets: wingsmuseum.org/event/riseabove
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
A 30-year equine-lover's tradition, the Colorado Horse Council's Rocky Mountain Horse Expo runs today through Sunday at National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. One of the highlights, the Mane Event family show with demonstrations and performances set to lights and music. Sunday from noon to 1 p.m. guests can hear Temple Grandin. An expo delight, mini horses from Prestige Petites. The Expo Charity is Denver's Ronald McDonald House. For tickets: coloradohorsecouncil.com/rmhe
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Get ready at the 2022 Colorado Golf Expo. Pros there from the PGA, Colorado Golf Association, the Junior Golf Alliance and the Colorado Women’s Golf Association. Free club fittings and golf lessons. Swing and putting biomechanics. Equipment and travel vendors. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Convention Center. denvergolfexpo.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Hoist the flag for that reopening-this-year pink palace during the fifth annual Casa Bonita Art Show at the nearby artist-owned Next Gallery, 6851 W. Colfax Ave. "Mi Casa es Su Casa," with 60 works, is Fridays to Sundays through March 6. nextgallery.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A rockhound and mineral collector alert: the Denver Gem & Mineral Guild Jewelry, Gem & Mineral Show. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 15200 W. 6th Ave., Golden. International minerals, meteorites, fossils, gems, custom jewelry, lapidary and educational displays. $1 grab bags. Hear the story of Colorado's Arthur Lakes, "Discovering Dinosaurs." denvergem.org/February-Show
SATURDAY
Winterfest returns to Olde Town Arvada's McIlvoy Park, celebrating all the diverse cultures in the community starting at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Ice sculptures, arts and crafts, music, Irish dancing and food. And a special treat, an ugly sweater pet parade contest. More on Arvada Winterfest on Facebook.
SATURDAY
Little-known military history comes alive in the Denver Public Library virtual presentation "Buffalo Soldiers: The Forgotten Black Army in the West," 1-2 p.m. Members of Buffalo Soldiers of the American West share the stories, costumes and artifacts along with a dedication to the only female Buffalo Soldier, Cathay Williams. Register in advance for the Zoom connection: denverlibrary.org/event/forgotten-soldiers-preserving-legacy-buffalo-soldier
MONDAY
A night of healing music is coming as more than 20 Colorado and national artists perform a virtual Marshall Fire Benefit Concert to help those who lost so much during the worst fire in Colorado history. More than 1,000 homes were destroyed in Boulder County. An amazing lineup and here are just a few names: Nathaniel Rateliff, Big Head Todd, Dave Matthews, Ryan Tedder, Trey Anastasio, Wynonna Judd, The Avett Brothers, Yonder Mountain String Band, String Cheese Incident, Steve Miller, Lyle Lovett and more. The concert is pre-recorded and opens at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 each at marshallfirebenefit.veeps.com
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and COVID-19 protocols