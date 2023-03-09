THURSDAY-SUNDAY

A creative learning experience about the culture and the people through Asian and Asian American film during the 2023 Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival. Viewing, conversations and special food at Sie Film Center, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. cdfilm.org

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

See the work of creative young people from grades K-12 in more than 30 Arapahoe County schools during Youth Art Month at Curtis Center for the Arts, 2349 E. Orchard Road, Greenwood Village, through April 1. Special hours until 7 p.m. Wednesdays through March. greenwoodvillage.com/curtis

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Stomping and roaring through the Convention Center this weekend are those huge animatronic Jurassic Quest dinosaurs. Visit with Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex, a 50-foot-long Megalodon and baby dinos. Times and ticket info: jurassicquest.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

More than 17,000 Sandhill Cranes and hundreds of other migrating birds can be seen in the Monte Vista area this weekend during the breathtaking 40th annual Crane Festival. A viewing and photography delight. For a full schedule of tours, movies, speakers, podcasts and in-person activities. mvcranefest.org

SATURDAY

Go green this weekend with fun all around the area. Food, drinks, kilts, shamrocks and Mardi Gras beads. Downtown, the traditional St. Patrick's Day parade gets a bagpipe sendoff at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Wynkoop at 19th, down 17th at Union Station and Blake to 27th, denverstpatricksdayparade.com. Colorado Springs is busy starting Friday with St. Paddy's Sports Expo and, on Saturday, St. Pat's Bike Rides at 9:30 a.m., a flat 5k downtown, Leprechaun Fun Run at 11 for the kids, and then the noon parade down Tejon Street downtown.csstpats.com

SATURDAY

Get your Irish on in Olde Town Arvada's St. Patrick's Day Festival, noon to 6 p.m. Lots of live music, 50 vendors, a kids' zone, adult drinks and more. Featured entertainment: Big Paddy, The Wrecklunds, Celtic Legacy, The Barlow, and Chancer’s Hooley. Free. tinyurl.com/4f4evzan

SATURDAY

Puppies and yoga on a Saturday morning, how fun is that? Start with yoga classes indoors for all levels at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Then more rescue puppy meet and greets and maybe even an adoption time, too. Rescue Puppy Yoga is also a fundraiser at Orchard Town Center, 14697 Delaware St., Westminster. tinyurl.com/4774term

SATURDAY

It's a Roaring '20s Party at the Downtown Lakewood Beer Fest, 4-8 p.m., 439 S. Upham St., $5-$150. It's the Cat's Pajamas from 4-8 pm VIP, 5-8 pm general admission. Sample tastings, a dance party, food trucks, costume fun. tinyurl.com/585f3eh4

SATURDAY-MARCH 19

A 27-year history for the Denver Jewish Film Festival, with live screenings and virtual presentations. JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 S. Dahlia St. First, more than 30 films in the The Elaine Wolf Theatre and The Pluss Theatre followed March 20-29 by at-home viewing. denver.org/event/denver-jewish-film-festival/99422

SUNDAY

Going green continues on Sunday with the award-winning Runnin' of the Green 7K and 2 mile race/walk in Wash Park, 10 a.m. to noon. Then a full Irish celebration post-party and expo, $45, $40 for kids and seniors. rungreen7k.com

SUNDAY

Party time after skiing and shredding and this Après Street Festival fills Pearl Street West End in downtown Boulder. Music, fire pits, hot cocoa, restaurants and shopping for outdoor gear, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

boulderdowntown.com/do/apres-street-festival