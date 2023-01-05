THURSDAY-JAN. 22
It’s that action-packed annual National Western Stock Show time kicking off with the Longhorns parade through downtown Denver, noon Thursday. The show and rodeo action kick off Saturday at National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., with Colorado cowboys against Cinch World Cowboys, the Ranch Invitational Rodeo and so much more to come including Denver Professional Bull Riders Chute-Out, Coors Western Art Show and Sale and the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza. Full schedule: nationalwestern.com And you can enjoy country music entertainment all around the area through Jan. 22 at clubs and concert sites.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Ready to travel? See what’s new and learn about places to visit at the Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show, now called The Ultimate RV Show, returning to the Colorado Convention Center this weekend. More than 150 2023 RVs, from Class A motorhomes to easy-to-pull trailers and campers. Also an opportunity to, for the first time, see pre-owned inventory, too. Free admission, parking $12. Times and special VIP information: rv.campingworld.com/shows/denver-rv-show
FRIDAY, MONDAY, WEDNESDAY
Perfect to go along with National Western Stock Show time, self-guided tours with audio of the excellent American Museum of Western Art — The Anschutz Collection, 1727 Tremont Place. More than 600 art works by 180 artists from early 19th century to modern. 10:30 a.m. to last entry at 4 p.m., $5. Ages 18 and over. anschutzcollection.org
FRIDAY-JAN. 22
The beloved growing-up story of sisters Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth, from Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel ”Little Women,” comes on stage as a Broadway musical at Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway. Like most sisters, they are so very different but through all the differences they are, after all, sisters. Set in New England in the Civil War. Times and tickets: performancenow.org
DAILY
Ever look at that endless star-studded sky and daydream about what’s up there in that ”Dark Universe?” There might be some answers or maybe even more questions in this immersive theater program in The Planetarium at Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. The film takes visitors on a journey through space. Narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson. Times and tickets: dmns.org/visit/planetarium/dark-universe
FRIDAY
The first First Friday at Denver’s Art District on Santa Fe Drive of the year, packed with creative things absolutely everywhere, as they say. From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. see art “from hundreds of artists in galleries, studios, co-ops, upstairs, downstairs, in alleys, on the street—everywhere!” The monthly art walk is its signature event. denversartdistrict.org
NIGHTLY THROUGH JAN. 15
There’s still time to stroll through the entrancing Zoo Lights at Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St. Creatures in lights and the special additions Aurora Borealis, Savannah Sunset and Electric Jungle. 5:30-8 p.m. Ice carving, fire pits, special treats. denverzoo.org/events/zoolights
SATURDAY
A unique celebration of the season, an earth-based 12th Night: A Yule Concert & Viking Feast by Orpheus Pagan Chamber Choir. First Baptist Church of Denver, 1373 Grant St., and its “Speakeasy Under the Spire.” “Not so traditional” songs of the season, a procession, toasts to ancestors and more. Concert, 6 p.m., $20, followed by the feast, $65 for both, ending at 11 p.m. The feast is a Scandinavian “Julbord” accompanied by mead, glogg and wine. Free parking on site. orpheuspcc.org/site