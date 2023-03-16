THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Works by 60 artists in all photographic mediums are digitally projected on Daniels & Fisher Tower during Night Lights Denver for all of March. The 2023 Month of Photography Festival is 6:30 to 11 p.m. nightly except Mondays at 1601 Arapahoe St. cpacphoto.org/2023-night-lights-denver-mop

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Wildly quirky Frozen Dead Guy Days died in its town of origin, Nederland, and was then rescued in December by Visit Estes Park and the iconic Stanley Hotel an hour away. It runs all weekend, starting Friday, in tribute to the Norwegian fellow cryogenically frozen and still in storage in Nederland. "Frigidly fun happenings" include coffin races, a polar plunge and frozen T-shirt contest. A big music lineup. For tickets: frozendeadguydays.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

So much to experience and learn from at this exciting cultural event, The Denver March Powwow has more than 1,600 dancers from almost 100 tribes from 38 states and three Canadian provinces. Shows at the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St. A tradition since 1984, it includes singing, drums, storytelling, special food, arts and crafts and more. $7 or $20 for 3 days, senior discounts. denvermarchpowwow.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY All together in one spot, more than 600 of the sweetest faces ever. It's the National Alpaca Show at National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. And on Saturday, how about trying out some alpaca yoga. Vendors with the softest socks, scarves, blankets and more. Competitions for National Supreme Champion, conformation and fleece qualities. alpacainfo.com/alpaca-nationals FRIDAY Swifties, it's your night. The Taylor-Swift-Inspired Tribute Night at Summit, 1902 Blake St., 9 p.m. Dance your way through her music decades. eventschaser.com/The-Taylor-Party-Denver-20230317 SATURDAY If you saw the energetic Oscar song of the year ‘Naatu Naatu’ you'll know what fun's coming at Bollywood Dance Party - Holi Bash 2023. Cervantes' Masterpiece, 2637 Welton St., 9 p.m.-2 a.m. A festival of bright colors and live performances for a DJ dance party of Bollywood, Bhangra, EDM (electronic dance music) and Top 40. $17-25, tinyurl.com/bdf8pnv3 SATURDAY-SUNDAY

“Saving Yellowstone: The Creation of a National Icon,” by historian and author Megan Kate Nelson is offered in several special programs this weekend by Tesoro Cultural Center and South Suburban Park and Recreation. Hear about its earliest day through how it became the first national park. Saturday at Buck Recreation Center in Littleton and Sunday at Goodson Recreation Center in Centennial, reservations free ssprd.org; Sunday is a four-course dinner lecture ($80) at The Fort in Morrison (303) 839-1671.