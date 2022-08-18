THURSDAYS-MONDAYS
Oh those Cars of 1957 that dreams were made of: maybe that iconic Ford Thunderbird, the ‘57 Chevy, those Corvettes, big fins? It’s the focus year, through Oct. 31, at Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd., $15, seniors $13, children 3-12 $8. forneymuseum.org
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The popular Cherry Creek Al Fresco — A Food and Wine Event returns with all the special food and drink found in Cherry Creek North. In addition to tastings, there are seminars and demos, with a Dinner on the Plaza on Fillmore Plaza on Saturday. Participants customize their own schedules. ccnfoodandwine.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
So that’s what they do with all those plentiful veggies everyone tries to give away. It’s the Boulder Creek Hometown Festival’s Great Zucchini Race. Makes you laugh out loud. Children of all ages will design and decorate those giants, add some wheels and race them down a ramp. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Across the way at the festival on the creek, 5-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, arts and crafts, craft beer garden, classic cars and motorcycles, live performances, a food court and an area for the kids. bceproductions.com/boulder-creek-hometown-festival
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The streets of Lamar in the Southeast will be filled with all types of vehicles for the Downtown Custom & Classic Expo. Vehicle classes include hot rods, semis, bicycles, muscle cars, lowriders, motorcycles and customs. A music festival is part of the fun, too, with Arkansas Valley Wind and Percussion Orchestra on Friday. Comedians performing as well. bigasscarshow.com Driving to and from there are farm stands everywhere this time of year.
SATURDAY
Here’s the newest summer family festival, SoCoLibation Fest, noon to 8 p.m. at Pathfinder Park Event Center, 6655 Colorado 115 in Florence. Craft brews, cider, spirits and wine for the grown-ups. Bounce houses, live animals, educational programs and fun vendors for the kids. Food and live music. Free sober trolley: Florence Brewing Co., Penrose Park, Macon Plaza in Cañon City. socolibationfest.com
SATURDAY
Tacos & Margs in the Mountains of Winter Park, yummy. Sample street tacos and 10 varieties of margaritas. There are even margarita-making classes. Walking taco races for fun and music to dance to. First taste tickets $70, advanced general admission $60. Winter Park.winterparkresort.com/things-to-do/events/tacos-and-margs
SATURDAY
All about cider today for the Pressed Fest Hard Cider Tasting at Lakewood’s Belmar Park, sponsored by the city and the Colorado Cider Guild. $40, afternoon tasting 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., evening tasting 4-7 p.m. In Snowmass Village it’s Cidermass, with offerings from more than 30 distilleries and cideries, 1-4 p.m., gosnowmass.com/event/cidermass