FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Major ideas for homes and yards at the Denver Home Show and an opportunity to meet Denver’s Rico León, host of HGTV’s “Rico to the Rescue.” Learn floral arrangements at workshops by Sogetsu Ikebana Flower Display. Special Hero Days for first responders, teachers, military and veterans. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tickets $10 online, $12 at the show. Senior discounts. Children 12 and under free. denverhomeshow.com

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Learn about the first woman in baseball’s Negro Leagues, who was also the first playing professionally in any men’s league in the country. As baseball season opens, the perfect timing for Toni Stone at Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., through April 2. 7:30 p.m. Home run tickets $20-$40, aurorafoxartscenter.org

FRIDAY

Guaranteed heart-pounding drumming excitement with San Jose Taiko at 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St. They describe it: “beauty and harmony of the human spirit through the voice of the taiko.” lonetreeartscenter.org/showinfo.php?id=1470

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Visit historic scary places in a two-hour Twilight Ghost Tour as you look for paranormal things. Meet the guide at 901 Sherman St. in front of Archer Tower Apartments. Hear stories about the different mansions and buildings. Tickets $27 at feverup.com/m/92907

SATURDAY

Annual Collaboration Fest time for brewers and beer lovers, sponsored by Colorado Brewers Guild, 2-6 p.m. at The Westin Westminster, 10600 Westminster Blvd. Guild and independent brewers offer one-of-a-kind beers. General admission $65 plus fees, early access $85 plus fees. collaborationbeerfest.com

SATURDAY

The Star Party at sundown is this weekend, offered during the the Astronomical Society’s Open House, 2930 E. Warren Ave. If the weather cooperates, see space through the observatory’s Alvan Clark-Saegmuller refractor telescope and chat with society members. $2 donation. denverastro.org/das-events

SATURDAY

Cash prizes await the top a cappella groups in Acappellooza 2023. Host is The Timberliners Chorus, Denver Mile High Chapter at Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $24-37 at singdenver.com

SUNDAY

Ball Arena was packed with March Madness basketball fans last week and Sunday it changes to WWE: Road To Wrestlemania. Expected are Bianca Belair, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. 7 p.m. tinyurl.com/3xc6cd5j

SUNDAY

Vintage Voltage Expo, with the Colorado Guitar Show and Custom Luthier Expo, runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It’s said to be the biggest guitar show of the year in Colorado. Vintage Voltage has everything from antique record players, vintage Electronics, speakers, radios, vinyl and more. Delta by Marriott (formerly Ramada Plaza old location), i-25 and 120th Avenue East. Tickets, at the door, $8, with children under 12-years-old free. Sponsored by guitarshowmagazine.com.