THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Disney On Ice skates into Denver Coliseum for a weekend of "Mickey and Friends." Mickey and Moana are there, all the "Toy Story" characters and Anna and Elsa, along with many more. disneyonice.com/mickey-and-friends/denver-co-denver-coliseum
FRIDAY
An enlightening cultural experience, Melodies from the Land of Roses and Nightingales, an evening of Persian music, brightens Friday night. Sirvan Manhoobi will perform on oud, kamanche and daf instruments and provide vocals; Niloofar Shiri will perform on kamanche; Neda Yaseri on vocals; and Kaivon Tolooee on percussion. Grace Gamm Theatre in Boulder, 2590 Walnut St., 7 p.m. Tickets $35, $25 for students and seniors. $70 VIP tickets include front-row seating and a complimentary beverage before or after the performance, as well as a meet and greet with the artists. thedairy.org/event/persian-cultural-circle
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A national traveling show comes to Denver with the weekend RMGM Mineral and Fossil Show at Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center, 15500 E. 40th Ave. Dealers with fossils, lapidary, crystals, meteorites, turquoise, pyrites, minerals and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. coloradomineralandfossilshows.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A celebration of Scotland and all things Celtic history during Colorado Tartan Day Saturday and Sunday at Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont. Centered on the day in 1320 when Scottish independence, with the Declaration of Arbroath, was declared. Opening 9 a.m. each day, with a Parade of Clans Saturday, music at 11 a.m. Children's activities, Celtic Folk 'n' Fun and The Empire for Medieval Pursuits. Free admission. And wearing plaid, including the official Colorado green and gold, is encouraged for all. coloradotartanday.com
SATURDAY-MAY 21
The best in pastel art from across the U.S. goes on display at the Mile High International Pastel Exhibition in Central City's Washington Hall Gallery, 117 Eureka St. Presented by the Pastel Society of Colorado, it has 95 pieces juried from 300 paintings. pastelsocietyofcolorado.org
SATURDAY
They call Red Rocks magic, and here it is a whole new way, Magic on the Rocks, the first magic show at the amphitheater. Magician Scotty Wiese has an all-family show with stories and illusions. 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets: axs.com/events/423663/scotty-wiese-presents-magic-on-the-rocks-tickets
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Something for collectors and crafters: the Colorado Button Society Show and Sale at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 3203 Quebec St. Vintage, antique and contemporary buttons. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking free. coloradobuttons.com
SUNDAY
Kite-flying days are here, and Arvada welcomes spring with a full Kite Festival. Bring yours or check out new ones from local vendors. They'll fill the sky from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring chairs or blankets; there will be food and live music. Only restriction: no BBQ grills. Stenger Soccer Complex, 11200 W. 58th Ave., arvadafestivals.com/arvada-kite-festival
SUNDAY
Red Rocks will be filled with early-morning risers for the unique Daybreaker Natüre Tour at 9 a.m., open at 8:30 a.m. Part dance party and theatrical fun, with yoga scored by live musicians. Bring your mat and water bottle. Reservations $59, tinyurl.com/33n3afjk