By Linda Navarro
The Denver Gazette
THURSDAY-JUNE 12
Banksy — not his real name — is a mystery. No one knows just exactly who he is, but his satirical and bitingly pointed, anti-establishment street art appears as if by magic as murals, on walls, on streets, in alleys, on bridges in major cities. And here’s an opportunity to see The Art of Banksy for yourself in one spot. The exhibit with 100 of his works opens in the historic former Gart Sports, now being renovated as Denver Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway. As is to be expected, the works didn’t come with cooperation from the artist himself. Instead, they’re from private collections. Tickets start at $39.99 at banksyexhibit.com/denver/ with timed, flexible and VIP ticket options available.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Rodeo All-Star Weekend is in action with major pro names in the sport at National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. It's billed: 2 days, 3 rodeos and 1 country concert (Wade Bowen). rodeoallstar.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
It’s Monster Truck Tour weekend in Loveland’s Budweiser Events Center with Bigfoot, Kamikaze and bunches more. Tickets: BudweiserEventsCenter.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Easter Egg Hunts all around the area, 44 at last count, check churches and parks for info. Free photos with Mr. Bunny at Denver Bass Pro Shops, as well as Cabela’s in Lone Tree and Thornton. Reserve for limited remaining times at cabelas.com/shop/en/easter and basspro.com/shop/en/easter Free photos at PetSmart; contact stores. On Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., Rock and Shop Easter activities at Outlets at Castle Rock. Saturday at 10 a.m., Colorado Krav Maga’s Easter Egg Hunt with 5,000 eggs and free photos, the park at Stapleton Recreation Center in Globeville, 5090 N. Broadway.; time slots at denveregghunt.com. Saturday 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Easter Extravaganza at Mile High Flea Market. Admission, $3 adults, kids under 12 free. 7007 East 88th Ave., 303-289-4656. Sunday activities at churches and, call for info, Family Sports Dome Egg Scramble, Children 3 and younger start at 9 a.m., ages 4 to 6 at 9:30 a.m., ages 7 to 9 at 10 a.m. and ages 10 to 12 at 10:30 a.m. 6959 S. Peoria St., Centennial, 303-754-0552.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The Colorado Anime Festival featuring Japanese programming from Colorado Dragon Boat Festival and video game tournaments is this weekend at Denver Marriott Tech Center. Schedule and ticket info: CoAnimeFest.com
The Colorado Ballet season concludes with Ballet MasterWorks including the well-known George Balanchine's Theme and Variations and Jiří Kylián's Petite Mort. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. Tickets starting at $40. tickets.coloradoballet.org/events
SATURDAY
The Great Sand Dunes are unforgettably breathtaking, and as part of National Park Week, there is free admission on Saturday. Daily programs at the park visitor center at 1 p.m. all week and, on April 23, Rangers lead a guided hike at the Blanca Vista Park in Alamosa. All part of a monthlong “We Love Our National Park Celebration” at the parks everywhere. nps.gov/grsa/planyourvisit/fees.htm
SATURDAY
A home-team doubleheader for Denver Roller Derby, Bad Apples and the Green Barrettes followed by a spring-themed mix-up bout; Chicks vs Bunnies. 6 and 8 p.m. at The Rollerdome, 2375 S. Delaware St. $20 for adults; donations for kids 12 and under. denverrollerderby.org/schedules-scores/schedule
SATURDAY
Rescheduled from February, it’s Mardi Gras time at Carnival Ball 8 presented by Mile High Freedom Bands. Dancing, costumes, king cake, cajun food and more at McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave. 7-9 p.m. $10 for adults; $8 for students & seniors; $5 for children. Live-streamed on YouTube. mhfb.org/events/carnival22
SUNDAY
Los Tigres del Norte continues La Reunion Tour with a stop at 8 p.m. at Bellco Theatre. They’re extremely popular with more than 500 regional Mexican songs, selling more than 37 million Latin music albums worldwide, most recently “Realidades” with its stories of real-life social issues on both sides of the border. Multiple Grammys and Latin Grammys. Tickets: axs.com/events/424134/los-tigres-del-norte-tickets
{/div}{/div}