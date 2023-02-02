FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The skies above the plains at Lamar turn beautifully white this weekend with the breathtaking annual celebration of snow geese. Thousands and thousands of the winged wonders glide in, turning acres of land into acres of snowy white, a photographer’s delight. Meanwhile, in Lamar there are vendors, a trade show and craft fair, silent auction and photo contest. More at High Plains Snow Goose Festival on Facebook.

SATURDAY-FEB. 12

Colorado Garden & Home Show. It’s the big one, with an indoor acre of 8 professionally landscaped gardens, vendors, experts and representatives from more than 650 U.S. and Canadian companies. It’s considered the “Rocky Mountain region’s oldest, largest and most prestigious garden and home show” and presented by Colorado Garden Foundation. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. Tickets $10-12. Times vary by day: coloradogardenfoundation.org/colorado-garden-home-show

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Automotive enthusiasts converge on National Western Complex for the 52nd annual Tri State Swap Meet. Thousands of things to see. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. -2 p.m. Sunday. $10-15 cash at the door, online tristateswapmeet.com

SUNDAY-FEB. 11

So much fun to watch in the Olympics, now in person at the 2023 USA Curling National Championships at the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St. Men’s and women’s teams, championships on Feb. 11. Victorious women go to Sweden in March, the men to Ottowa, Canada, in April. Tickets: axs.com/series/16775/2023-usa-curling-menys-womenys-national-championships-denver-tickets

Feb. 4: Lake City Ice Climbing Festival, Lake City Ice Park, Lake City (Denver MSMD)

Feb. 4: Wine and Chocolate Festival — Estes Park (Denver MSMD)

New Normal (Cherry Creek)

When:

February 4, 2023

https://www.voiceschamberchoir.org/

Saturday, February 4, 2023 3:30 p.m.

Sponsored by Augustana Arts

Augustana Lutheran Church, 5000 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO 80246

5000 E Alameda Ave

Denver, CO 80246

Price:

$20+

Time:

3:30 PM

New Normal — A Celebration of People of Color

Join us for a concert presenting the music of Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color. “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” — M. Gandhi

As we strive to achieve social justice and create a new normal, we raise our voices in solidarity with POC by sharing their music with the world.

Downpour

Dairy Block

1800 Wazee St.

Denver, CO 80202

Price:

Free

Dairy Block is excited to unveil “Downpour,” an immersive art experience now floating above Blake’s Passage, the pedestrian walkway that runs from the middle of the activated Alley out towards Blake Street.

Dairy Block contracted Denver architecture firm Davis Partnership Architects to help elevate foot traffic in Blake’s Passage. Lisa Bartlett led the Lighting Design team at Davis, developing a lighting concept coined “Downpour,” which features almost 400 programmable color changing spheres that playfully imitate a rainfall of colored light.

The experiential “Downpour” lighting installation is open to all – the lights will be on daily from 30 minutes before sunset until midnight on Sunday – Thursday and until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

https://dairyblock.com/

Exhibition: Subject Matters – CAE Annual Teen Show

When:

January 12, 2023 — February 11, 2023

Center of the Arts Evergreen

31880 Rocky Village Dr.

Evergreen, CO 80439

Price:

Free

Time:

10:00 AM

Recurrence:

Recurring weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

CAE’s 2023 Teen Exhibition includes 57 pieces of 2D and 3D artworks selected from nearly 200 submissions by 13- to 18-year-old artists from across the Denver metro area. With 17 middle and high schools represented in the exhibit from 6 school districts, this year’s show is our broadest-reaching yet. $500 in total prize money will be awarded to the top 3 selections, as determined by CAE’s Teen Council, which was also responsible for the curation of the show. Most artworks are for sale, however, several are destined for portfolios bound for professional art schools and universities. This exhibition is curated by the Center for the Arts Evergreen’s Teen Arts Council with help from CAE staff and CAE’s Curatorial Committee. The exhibit will be on display in the CAE gallery through February 11, 2023.

This year’s Teen Exhibition is made possible thanks to support from our sponsors: Scientific & Cultural Facilities District – SCFD, Colorado Creative Industries, Lynn Westfall RE/MAX Alliance, and Farmers Insurance – Bruce Anderson

evergreenarts.org/event/subject-matters-teen-exhibition/

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Little ones are excited, it’s PAW Patrol Live at Bellco Theatre. Mayor Humdinger and all the little characters

