THURSDAY-SUNDAY
All things about the outdoors and drawing enthusiasts from all around the Rocky Mountain Region, it's the International Sportsmen's Expo. A major partner is Colorado Parks and Wildlife, bringing a wide range of experts and a Youth Fair — so bring your questions. A huge variety of activities, from fly tying and casting to hunting dog training, a climbing wall, vendors and special films. $16, youngsters under 16 and military free. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: sportsexpos.com/attend/denver
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
An event with staying power for sure, the 59th annual Fort Collins Rockhounds Gem and Mineral Show at The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds. The show's 2022 focus, copper and New World minerals. 4-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Details: fortcollinsrockhounds.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Roar on in. The 32nd annual Custom Motorcycle Super Show & Swap Meet moves to Norris-Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs this weekend with sleek bikes, a tattoo competition, vendors, a beer garden, music, food and a charity silent auction. 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission $15, veterans and over-65 $12, kids 12 and under free. pro-promotions.com, motorcycleexpos.com
THROUGH MARCH 31
Airplanes plus books for kiddos and this project is Operation Fill-A-Plane. Until month's end, $10 off an annual membership for Wings Over the Rockies with donations of new or gently used children's books. The books will be donated to Reach Out and Read Colorado to go to pediatricians for families with young children, encouraging reading-out-loud-together times. Reach Out and Read Colorado receives almost 100,000 books each year to help families build home libraries in counties statewide. Books accepted have themes appropriate for all families. No textbooks. Deliver to Wings at 7711 E. Academy Blvd., in Denver or Exploration of Flight, 13005 Wings Way in Englewood. WingsMuseum.org/Membership.
DAILY THROUGH APRIL 16
The artists are all men and, interestingly, it's their quilt show. It's the 16th biennial men's exhibit at Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum in Golden, 200 Violet St., Suite 140, and a number of the quilters have shown their work in prior years. For 2022, 31 entrants with 67 quilts. There are traditional quilts and art quilts, including ones with Monet and Van Gogh as inspiration. Three young quilters participated in Kids Kamp. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., admission $12, seniors 65+ $10, students and military $6, children 6-12 $6. rmqm.org
SATURDAYS
Saturday special events through May 14, Nature Tales Family Story Time, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. Share books with "stories of the natural world, of the garden and of our own backyard." Adventure packs to check out or books to read at home. Geared toward ages infant through 8 but all ages welcome. 10:30 a.m. Free. botanicgardens.org/helen-fowler-library/library-programs
SATURDAY
Until mid-May, train rides every Saturday at the Colorado Railroad Museum. More days will be added for summer. 17155 W. 44th Ave. in Golden. The loop goes around the museum’s 15-acre Rail Yard, $2. The museum, $7 adults, $2 ages 2-17, includes outdoor and indoor exhibits and HO Scale model railroad layout. Reservations: coloradorailroadmuseum.org/timetable/train-rides