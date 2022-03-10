DAILY THROUGH LABOR DAY
The dinosaurs have arrived and are roaring and stomping in Denver through Labor Day. A Brachiosaurus, Velociraptor and a Tyrannosaurus rex have taken over the new Stockyards Event Center at the National Western Complex for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, 5004 National Western Drive. Dinosaurs aren't quiet creatures so there's a sensory warning for strobing lights, roaring sounds and fog. Timed admission: jurassicworldexhibition.com
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Find money in a big way, a $100 million big way, at the National Coin & Money Show through Sunday at The Broadmoor's Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave., Colorado Springs. Rare money, money from history, dealers with rare coins and paper money and a famous collection of medals honoring George Washington. The public can visit with experts and get informal evaluations of their coins and paper money. Treasure trivia games for the kids. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. $10 Thursday and Friday, children and active military personnel free. Saturday free for all. Show presented by American Numismatic Association, the Money Museum. money.org/NationalMoneyShow
The thousands of Sandhill Cranes, 20,000 or more, are migrating through the San Luis Valley waters and it's time for the Monte Vista Crane Festival. This is a hybrid festival year with people driving to Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge outdoor locations to hear from staff and volunteers. No buses or indoor activities this time. Videos of speaker programs will also be available to watch on demand. And all the cranes will be there to watch and photograph. For tickets: mvcranefest.org/festival
FRIDAY-MARCH 20
So many great food choices during Denver Restaurant Week with multi-course dinners for $25, 35 or $45 per person. Friday through March 20. Dine in, to go and delivery options. A delicious way to support local restaurants. denver.org/denver-restaurant-week
FRIDAY
There was a 2021 delay, and now the award-winning 69-voice a cappella Concordia Choir from Moorhead, Minn., brings its tour to Augustana Lutheran Church, 5000 E. Alameda Ave. This group has performed in Carnegie Hall. 7 p.m. Friday. $25, $5 students augustanaarts.org/tickets/concordia-choir
SATURDAY
It's one of the largest celebrations in the country as Denver's St. Patrick's Day Parade winds through downtown, Wynkoop and 19th, down 17th street at Union Station, down Blake to 27th starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Why Denver? It dates back to the 1800s and Colorado's mining boom times with its many Irish-American immigrant workers. There were pauses during the years, but the modern era parades restarted in 1962.Thus, a 60th anniversary. tinyurl.com/5aapusse
SATURDAY
Olde Town Arvada's St. Patrick's Day Festival is back after two years, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. The family street festival, 7307 Grandview Ave., has activities for the kids, live Irish music, food, beer and lots of shopping. facebook.com/events/224486176475717?ref=newsfeed
SATURDAY
A little girl's delight, dressing up in her princess attire and maybe a crown or tiara and going to a big downtown theater where it's all about Disney when Pandora Presents Disney Princess the Concert. Hear the familiar music, stories about being a Disney Princess and talk all about dreams and wishes. 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/5e5djuwx
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Happy happy car lovers. Return of the annual Tri-State Auto Expo for hot rods, customs and street rods. Add to that an all-custom motorcycle show, too. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $5-15 tristateautoexhibition.com