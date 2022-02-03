THURSDAY-SUNDAY
That beautiful white blizzard covering the prairie near Lamar is actually thousands and thousands of migrating Arctic geese. They're the reason for a fascinating birding event, the High Plains Snow Goose Festival, drawing droves of bird watchers to Prowers County. Field trips to reservoirs and the canyons, seminars, photo contest experiences. Activities from $15 to $40 through Sunday, highplainssnowgoose.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The tragic love story of "Romeo and Juliet" comes to the Colorado Ballet stage for two weekends, with Principal Dancer Dana Benton celebrating her 20th season with the company. She has been the Sugar Plum Fairy, Odette/Odile in "Swan Lake" and Princess Aurora in "The Sleeping Beauty," but this is her first Juliet. Performances at Ellie Caulkins Opera House Fridays through Sundays. Tickets $40-160, coloradoballet.org or 303-837-8888, extension 2.
FRIDAY
A delightful and light-hearted goat yoga month at Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. This week's special, 5-6 p.m. Friday, Blacklight Goat Yoga with fluorescent colors and glow sticks and goats dressed in costumes. Tickets $30. On Sunday, Feb. 13, Baby Nigerian goats join the Cupid weekend action, 11 a.m., $30. On Sundays, 6-8 p.m., Goatflix & Chill, watch movies outdoor in the midst of the goat herd., $15. Also, regular baby goat yoga classes on the weekends. fourmilepark.org
SATURDAY
A red, white and blue day for Colorado Springs' Olympic City USA's Beijing Winter Fest Celebration at the Olympic & Paralympic Museum. Athletes, street curling, music, tours and demonstrations in the museum's plaza, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, museum open at 9 a.m. Skating legend Peggy Fleming, track and field Paralympian John Register, bobsled Olympian Vonetta Flowers. An Olympic Torch Relay, tai chi sword demonstrations, music by Soul School, Learn to Skate and the Olympics from Beijing on the Jumbotron. Special Olympic activities and TV watching continue at the museum through March 13. usopm.org/winterfest, coloradospringssports.org/downtownwinterfest-org. COVID safety restrictions inside the museum.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Far East Center's Lunar New Year Celebration takes over South Federal Boulevard on Saturday and Sunday with Year of the Tiger lion dances, taiko drumming, ice carving, karate and tai chi, food and fashion shows. facebook.com/fareastcenter
SUNDAY-MAY 8
"Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche:" A figure from Mexican, Spanish and Indigenous history, La Malinche has been called a traitor as well as the "mother of Mexico." Her enduring and controversial legacy is the focus of this Denver Art Museum exhibition with 68 artworks by 38 artists. A video introduces her as the interpreter for Hernán Cortés as well as mother of his first son. Hear how her political impact had been felt on the U.S. and Mexican border. denverartmuseum.org. Sunday through May 8. The exhibition moves to Albuquerque in June and San Antonio in October.
