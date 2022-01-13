THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Adding to a busy weekend is the Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show, Thursday to Saturday, and the Denver Boat Show, Friday to Sunday, at the Denver Convention Center. Dreaming about outdoor activities to come. denverconvention.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Aspen toasts winter with mountains of snow and days of activities for the Wintersköl Celebration, today through Sunday. Ice sculptures all along Mill Street, concerts, a fashion show starring the dogs, fireworks and a torchlight descent down Aspen Mountain. And there's more at aspenchamber.org/events/winterskol/schedule
THURSDAY-JAN. 31
The hundreds of beautiful Birdwing Butterflies, some of them the largest in the world, are emerging from their chrysalis this month at Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Jan. 31. $14.50, children $9.50. butterflies.org/event/birdwing
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
So excitingly talented, experience the legendary Dance Theatre of Harlem at University of Colorado Denver, 2344 E. Iliff Ave. And for dance lovers, unforgettable. Where else to experience the words George Balanchine, choreographer Robert Garland and contemporary pieces using ballet to showcase African American culture. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $32 - $62 newmancenterpresents.com/event/dance-theatre-of-harlem/
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A festival of Native American heritage, the 2022 Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest has moved from Denver to Colorado Springs Event Center starting this weekend after 39 years at the to-be-demolished Denver Mart. 150 booths of pottery, jewelry, paintings, fiber art and photography, along with traditional dancing and music. Friday to Sunday, $20, one day $15. dashevents.ticketspice.com/colorado-indian-market-southwest-art-fest
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The composer will be there for this return engagement of a popular two-night Colorado Symphony presentation of Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton playing along with his films on the big screen at 7:30 p.m. Add a special afternoon with the composer Saturday afternoon. Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St. tickets.coloradosymphony.org/6037 Masks required.
FRIDAY-FEB. 12
Colorado Photographic Arts Center opens a fine arts photography project by military veterans with personal life experiences and thoughts, Personal Projects by Veterans. 1070 Bannock St., #75. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Saturday. Gallery 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. cpacphoto.org/relational-ground
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A perfect National Western Stock Show time harkening back to the Old West, the annual Colorado Cowboy Poetry Gathering, American Mountaineering Center, 710 10th St., Golden. Picture cowboys and cowgirls ending their day on the range around the campfire telling their lifestyle tales through stories, poetry and strumming guitars as they sing. coloradocowboygathering.com
SATURDAY-APRIL 3
The importance of nature's pollinators comes alive in a beautiful way, 16,000 ways in fact, and is as well "a metaphor for the cross-pollination of ideas through global human relationships" in the unique Cross-Pollination: The Moth Migration Project opening at Denver Botanic Gardens' York Street location. The thousands of ink and paper moths were created in 27 different countries and are specific to their areas. botanicgardens.org/exhibits/cross-pollination-moth-migration-project
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and COVID-19 protocols.
