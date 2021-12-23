THURSDAY-JAN. 1
Special Christmas stars light up mountains in Colorado, many of them decades of tradition. The Palmer Lake Star can be seen from I-25 and Colorado 105, and even from airplanes and drones flying overhead. Above the town is the Castle Rock Star. Outside of Boulder on Flagstaff Mountain, the Boulder Star. Not a star but the famed 750-foot Christmas tree on what has become Christmas Mountain outside Salida. Also covering the hillsides, the lighted Cripple Creek Holiday Headframes from the area's mining history. Self-guided tours. visitcripplecreek.com/event/holiday-headframe-lighting
THURSDAY-DEC. 31
An exciting selection of lighted displays during the holidays in the Denver area, some clear into January. Just a few: A Hudson Christmas, acres of lighted trees, hudsongardens.org. Trail of Lights at Chatfield Farms and Blossoms of Light on York Street, botanicgardens.org. Elitch Gardens Luminova Holidays, elitchgardens.com/luminova. 16th Street Mall, Union Station and Mile High Tree. Denver City & County Building's traditional colorful display through the January Stock Show, denvergov.org. Butterfly Pavilion's Living Lights, butterflies.org. Cherry Creek North Winter Wanderland, https://cherrycreeknorth.com/ Christmas in Color drive-through light displays, Water World and Bandimere Speedway.christmasincolor.net
THURSDAY
Final day, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. roday, for Christkindl Market in Civic Center Park, filled with European and Bavarian gifts, polka music and taste treats like hot pretzels and mulled gluhwein, christkindlmarketdenver.com
THURSDAY-DEC. 31
Heading for the mountains? There's an opportunity to celebrate glitzy Aspen and the holidays with so much activity-filled fun this first weekend of the 12 Days of Aspen. Lots of star power there, too. aspenchamber.org/events/12-Days-of-Aspen
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Something for the family during the holiday, "Picture of Great Bear Rainforest 3D" at Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Wonderful animals from this cold rainforest: wolves, sea otters and that rare bear, the all-white spirit bear. Multiple daily showings through Sunday except on Christmas Day. Phipps Imax Theater, 2001 Colorado Blvd. Masks required. secure1.dmns.org/great-bear-rainforest-3d-requires-museum-admission
THURSDAY-WEDNESDAY
Holiday Art Market is a 50-year tradition at Foothills Art Center in Golden. Artisan crafts before Christmas and you can use holiday gift money here afterwards, too, through Wednesday. 809 15th. Free but ticketed admission, foothillsartcenter.org
FRIDAY
Extended hours the next two Fridays for Artists On Santa Fe, 747 Santa Fe Drive, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday. The 34th annual Holiday Exhibition of handcrafted gift items. artistsonsantafe.com
SUNDAY-JAN. 1
The seven-day Kwanzaa honoring African heritage begins with a parade, 6 p.m. Sunday, Blair Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton, to Cleo Parker Robinson Theatre, 119 Park Ave. West, for a First Night Celebration. A masked ball, The Big Dance, on Dec. 31.https://tinyurl.com/2p8f88ms
SUNDAY-JAN. 2
For a Christmas Carol Ride in Pike National Forest, rent a Great Outdoors Adventures off-road vehicle for a guided or GPS tour in the back country. $270. goadventures.org/booknow.html
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and Covid-19 restrictions