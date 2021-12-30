THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Holiday skating, including New Year's Eve and Day, at Denver Ice Rink, 1601 Arapahoe St. Skate rentals. Thursday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-11p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-11 p.m. winterindenver.com/rink
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
The newest exhibit at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum has just opened: Skyward: Breakthroughs in Flight. So many aerospace milestones, the artifacts and the stories of those involved are here: the Wright Brothers, Charles Lindbergh, Neil Armstrong and Amelia Earhart and more. Reservations: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward, Through Sunday. $16.95, seniors $12.95, ages 4-16 $9.95.
THURSDAY-JAN. 9
Very very slowly, the Survival of the Slowest is ending its run at Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Learn how the sloth, the iguana and others adapted over time to the fast-paced world around them. Meet the real animals, too. Runs through Jan. 9. dmns.org/visit/exhibitions/survival-of-the-slowest
THURSDAY-JAN. 9
The 150th year since the founding of Longmont is ending with Longmont 150 at the Longmont Museum, 350 Kimbark St. Answers to the train blocking traffic on Main Street, Longmont's pure water, the plethora of craft brewers and the dark history behind Cinco de Mayo and Dia de los Muertos festivals. Runs through Jan. 9. Admission $8, $5 for students and seniors. longmontcolorado.gov/departments/departments-e-m/museum/exhibitions/longmont-150
FRIDAY
New Year's Eve is a special night at the Denver Zoo, a Low-Sensory Experience Zoo Lights for those with sensory processing disorders. The lights won't be strobing and sounds are lower all across the 84 acres. Crowds will be limited, 5-9 p.m. Friday, and there are Quiet Rooms. Tickets: $15 for ages 12-64, $13 for 65 and up, $10 for ages 3-11 and free for children 2 and under. Book online: denverzoo.org/low-sensory-night
FRIDAY
A breathtaking mountain tradition on New Year's Eve, the Steamboat Resort Torchlight Parade with synchronized skiing illuminated only by the torches. Starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday with a Light Up Snow Cat parade and the evening ends with fireworks, permitted in the snowy area. steamboat.com/things-to-do/events/new-years-eve-celebration
FRIDAY
The 16th Street Mall is a holiday lights treat and for New Year's Eve the city of Denver adds to it as it hosts two major fireworks shows, 9 p.m. and midnight. Free to enjoy. denver.com
FRIDAY
Youngsters will ring in 2022 at kid time, Noon Year's Eve Denver, ball drops at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. at Children's Museum of Denver, 2121 Children's Museum Drive. Wear coats for fun in the new winter experience, Snow Days, with sock skating, sledding and special surprises. Taste treats from The Teaching Kitchen. No "bubble wrap fireworks" this year. Reservations required: Under Age 1 free; Age 1: $13; Ages 2-59 $15; Age 60+ $13. mychildsmuseum.org
SUNDAY
Start the new year with a Yoga and Hiking Journey at Red Rocks Park in Morrison. Every Sunday in January. Hiking two trails, 3 miles long, with times for yoga and meditation. Then, a stop in the amphitheater. All levels of yoga experience. 9 a.m. to noon. $45. zenoutyogaco.com
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and COVID-19 restrictions.
