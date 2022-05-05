FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A legendary page from aviation wartime history comes alive when a B-29 Superfortress, known as Doc, arrives at Wings Over the Rockies' Exploration of Flight in Englewood. One of only two B-29s still flying. See the WWII bomber up close, take ground and cockpit tours and there are opportunities to fly in the big bird as part of the B-29 Doc History Restored Tour. A partnership between Wings Over the Rockies and Signature Flight Support APA. Ground and cockpit tours 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with morning ride flight schedules. At Exploration of Flight are food trucks and warbirds including a P-51D ‘Stang Evil’, Beech SNB-2 ‘Sonoran Beauty,’ T-28 ‘Valkyrie’, SNJ-5 Texan, P-51D Mustang ‘Crusader’, Hawker Sea Fury and more. Event details, B29doc.com/Rides and ExplorationofFlight.org/B29.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
All about chocolate as the Colorado Chocolate Festival moves to Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center, with samples from all around the country. Taste test the day away. 4-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. $10 for 12 tickets, kids 12 and younger free. cochocolatefests.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
An on-the-rails comedy train treat, the Chief Bicycle & Comedy Festival is in the evening in Trinidad, daytime in Raton, NM, and on Amtrak's Southwest Chief. A Colexico Experience with round trip over Raton Pass and live performances by 70 funny folks. Folks invited to bring their bikes to go around the areas between performances. TheChiefFestival.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Watch champion dogs and their handlers herd the sheep during the 19th annual Hotchkiss Sheep Camp Stock Dog Trials. Action a block from downtown.hotchkissdogtrials.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The state's largest Cinco de Mayo celebration, this weekend filling Denver's Civic Center Park with an estimated 400,000 "Celebrate Culture" visitors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mexican food, oh yes indeed, from 350 vendors. A community parade, lowrider car show, a cheer-them-on Chihuahua race, children's carnival, music and dance including Folklorico, mariachi, Norteno, Cumba and salsa. cincodemayodenver.com
SATURDAY
All those homeless animals at Denver Dumb Friends League are the beneficiaries when pups (sorry, no kitties) and their humans go for a 2-mile walk in Wash Park in the popular fundraising Furry Scurry. Lots of food, a beer garden, vendors, crazy games and fun. 7 a.m.- noon. If you're already busy on Saturday but want to help, you and your furry friend can walk remotely by May 31, with fundraising ending June 7. Register adults, $55, children $30. ucanine.com/den/furry-scurry-2022 To share on social media: #FurryScurry2022
SATURDAY
Join the folks climbing the stairs in high-altitude Coors Field during the Lung Association's fundraising Fight for Air Climb. They'll be going up and down from 8 a.m. to noon toward a $250,000 goal. A celebration at the conclusion. action.lung.org/site/TR?fr_id=22211&pg=entry
SATURDAY
Kentucky Derby fun and hats all around the area and The Original Denver Derby Party returns 1-6 p.m. at McGregor Square, a full block across from Coors Field. Huge screens to watch the race, a food hall and tickets for entertainment, food and beverages. Ticket proceeds go to Sean Ranch Lough Foundation. eventbrite.com/e/denver-derby-party-tickets-276204363687
SATURDAY
It's also Derby Day at Union Station from morning to night. A brunch, live music, mint juleps, hats, costumes and more. Inside The Great Hall to watch the race, followed by a Millionaires Row VIP Experience. Schedule and ticket info: unionstationindenver.com/event/derby-at-union-station.
SATURDAY
Southlands Shopping Center has its first Kentucky Derby Celebration and invites everyone to wear their fancy hats and seersucker suits for the race, 2:30-5 p.m. Music from Montage, lawn games, food and signature drinks from restaurants. A Kids' Corral, too. shopsouthlands.com/events-programs
SATURDAY
Denver and Aurora go Bollywood for the 22nd annual Indian Dance Festival. Experience the colorful, enthusiastic dances from over the years, including the movies and the 2000-year-old Bharatanatyam, in “UTSAV - Festivals of India," presented by Kerala Association of Colorado at Cherokee Trail High School, 25901 E. Arapahoe Road. 3-8 p.m. Tickets $20 for ages 13 and above, $15 for ages 5 to 12. kaoc.app/assets/docs/UTSAV_IDF2022.pdf
SATURDAY
The sweet voices of youngsters fill the air in the "The Harmony of Children: Smiling in our Hearts” featuring the Denver Children's Choir. Music from around the world and the premiere of a commissioned work with lyrics by Colorado’s poet laureate Bobby Lefebre. 3:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave. Tickets: artsandvenuesdenver.com/events/detail/denver-childrens-chorale-harmony-of-children
SATURDAY
Denver Makers Market Mothers Day Market has 60 local artisans, crafters, farmers and vendors outdoors and more inside, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Heart and Home Decor, 8230 S. Colorado Blvd., Centennial.Food trucks. event.brite
SUNDAY
Something for the kids, "Blippi the Musical" leaves YouTube and streaming services to come on stage at Bellco Theatre at 2 p.m., doors open at 1 p.m. The live show promises energetic singing and dancing with new friends. Tickets at axs.com/events/424596/blippi-the-musical-tickets?q=blippi; blippithemusical.com
SUNDAY
Mother's Day Comedy laughs its way into Comedy Works at 3 p.m. Sunday with headliner Henry Cho from Comedy Central, Friday Night Videos and The Henry Cho Show. A clean family show. He performs his regular comedy show Friday and Saturday, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. The club has cell phone and smart watch lock in place, to leave them in the car. comedyworks.com/comedians/henry-ch