By Linda Navarro
THURSDAY-AUG. 9
The first week of the acclaimed Vail Dance Festival features New York City Ballet MOVES, Ephrat Asherie Dance and Limón Dance Company. Altogether 12 performances by companies during the festival and 40 events in Vail and surrounding communities. Tickets $27-$150, vaildance.org. Resident artists are dancer and choreographer Caili Quan and New York City Ballet soloist Roman Mejia.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Yes, indeed, a Colorado-history event, the annual Buffalo Bill Days near the museum and final resting place of the buffalo hunter and star of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, William F. Cody. Although he rests, with tall-tale stories and coins on his grave, in Lookout Mountain Park, the festival is in Golden with a 70-horse Saturday parade, mutton bustin,’ food, art and music by Chris Daniels and The Long Run. Classic car show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. has rods and classics and autos no longer manufactured including DeLorean. Festival opens at Friday, 5 p.m. with a concert in Parfet Park. Weekend hours 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. goldenbuffalobilldays.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Days of indie music during the Underground Music Showcase. Get the app and follow the music along South Broadway between 5th and Alameda. facebook.com/undergroundmusicshowcase
SATURDAY
The Big Boy, Engine No. 4014, will be in Denver Saturday before it leads passengers from Denver to Cheyenne to support the Union Pacific Museum. uptraintix.com
SATURDAY
More than 20 guest chefs will be grilling in a live-fire, open-air event, Heritage Fire, in Snowmass Village. Guests will vote for “Best Bite of the Day.” Food is paired with wines and cocktails. VIP access 4 p.m., $175; general admission 4:45 p.m., $115. heritagefiretour.com/snowmass
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The street fair series moves to 16th Street Mall between Tremont and California this weekend, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Billed as “emerging artists and designers, producing original and unique handmade goods, in a wide array of media.”16thstfair.com
SUNDAY
Stranahan’s celebrates Colorado Day weekend with free distillery tours, concerts, food trucks and special cocktails on the patio from noon to 8 p.m. Music by Roma Ransom, Chris Dismuke and David Lawrence & the Spoonful. Tours 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Reservations: stranahans.com, 200 S. Kalamath St.
MONDAY
To celebrate Aug. 1 Colorado Day, no entrance fees at the 42 state parks. Enjoy the state’s amazing natural beauty, is the invitation. Other fees in effect. cpw.state.co.us History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, goes free with special history activities for the state’s 146th birthday at that site and others including Center for Colorado Women’s History in Denver, El Pueblo History Museum, Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center, and the Trinidad History Museum. Register at historycolorado.org. Historic Denver offers a free, interactive scavenger hunt with clues leading to Molly Brown House, the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion and the State Capitol. Get the clues: historicdenver.org