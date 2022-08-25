THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Showcasing the abilities and special stories of those with disabilities, the ReelAbilities Film Festival Denver, in-person Denver and Boulder this weekend and virtually through Aug. 31. These special films are on a national tour. Nine in-person films at JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 S. Dahlia St., and 13 virtually. Films $5-15 per screening. reelabilities.org/denver
SATURDAY
Happy Birthday, Larimer Square, which became a historic district in 1971. The party includes free history walking tours, Tell Me More, from 5 to 8 p.m., with a you-won’t-believe what these buildings used to look like. Live music on the Pergola Stage from 4-8 p.m. Free Captain Crepes for the first 250. And a major chalk art piece by local artist Jennifer Mosquera. Full lineup of events, larimersquare.com/events/anotheryeararoundtheblock
SATURDAY
Special show larifor classic car fans: O’Meara Ford’s 19th Annual Golden Oldies Car Classic, 400 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn. All makes and models and you can enter yours too. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Live music, food trucks. omearaford.com/about-us/golden-oldies-car-classic
SUNDAY
A perfect way to discover new art, the popular annual Affordable Arts Festival, everything $100 or less by more than 160 artists from 23 states. On the grounds of Arapahoe Community College, 5900 S. Santa Fe, Littleton. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $12 admission atAffordableArtsFestival.com .