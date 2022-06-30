Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Three days of exceptional juried art at the Cherry Creek Arts Festival along the streets in Cherry Creek North. Works by almost 250 artists from around the country were chosen from 1,700 submitted. Art activities, a dozen live music performances, food and drink fill the festival. Saturday night's Tune-Yards concert is a fundraiser for CherryArts' all-year programs. A popular stop at the festival is Creation Station for the youngsters. The event poster is original art by Noelle Phares, a Denver artist and environmental scientist. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. cherrycreekartsfestival.org/festival/2022-arts-festival
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The Colorado Shakespeare Festival, with a tradition of more than 60 years, continues this weekend and through Aug. 7. The three featured plays with a professional theatre company under the stars: "All's Well That Ends Well," "The Book of Will" and "Two Gentlemen of Verona." University of Colorado Boulder campus. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2p8s3pt5
SATURDAY-JULY 31
A summer culture tradition in the historic mountain town opens its 90th season this weekend, the Central City Opera Festival. Nightly except Mondays. For the season, the familiar classic operetta "Die Fledermaus," a modern musical, "The Light in the Piazza" and a Holocaust remembrance opera, "Two Remain." Tickets $31-$100 at centralcityopera.org/2022-festival.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A bawdy holiday burlesque for the grownups, America the Boob-i-ful, in the Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St. Lift your red solo cups and party, say the performers. 7 p.m., $40 Saturday, $35 Sunday. ci.ovationtix.com/35628/production/1121247?performanceId=11067475
SUNDAY
"Tubby the Tuba" pays a holiday visit for a family concert, 11 a.m. Part of the Colorado Music Festival, 900 Baseline Road in Boulder. Tickets $10. Featuring the storytellers Really Inventive Stuff and a creative way for little folks to learn all about all those orchestra instruments. coloradomusicfestival.org/concert/family-concert-tubby-the-tuba
MONDAY
There are fireworks shows all around the state but others remain canceled because of fire restrictions. For something popular and new to celebrate the Fourth, drone and laser shows filling the skies. Drone shows are planned for Castle Pines (5:30 p.m. food trucks and music at Elk Ridge Park, drones at 8:30), Eagle, Parker and, set to music, in Vail. Laser shows planned in Aspen, Avon and Crested Butte. Among the large fireworks shows: Dick's Sporting Goods Park after the Rapids' game, Monday; Colorado Rockies, Coors Field, after the games Friday and Saturday; Elitch Gardens, after closing Sunday; Civic Center Park, gates at 4 p.m., food trucks, music, 6 p.m. Sunday, with Colorado Symphony, fireworks at 9:30p.m., civiccenterpark.org/independenceeve
MONDAY
A longtime historic-neighborhood celebration, the Park Hill 4th of July Parade does it in red, white and blue with marching groups, 50 floats, classic cars and music at 1:30 p.m. Lots of neighbors in costume. After the parade along 23rd Street, Dexter to Krameria, the Kearney Street Fair keeps all the fun going. parkhillparade.org Check cities and neighborhoods area wide for other festivals, celebrations and fireworks.