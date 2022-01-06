It's the big one and returning this year: National Western Stock Show & Rodeo, National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver. The biggest names in rodeo and an events-filled calendar. Unfortunately, the Longhorns' parade through downtown on Thursday has been canceled because of a weather forecast for deep freeze temperatures. But opening day is still on for Saturday; the three-rodeo Colorado vs. The World with the state's best challenging the rest. Sunday, the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza. MLK Jr. Rodeo of Champions Bill Pickett Rodeo, Jan. 17, and so much more, through Jan. 23. nationalwestern.com
A special offering for visitors at the National Western Stock Show, free days Tuesday and Jan. 22 at the Denver Art Museum. An opportunity to visit the new unified campus including Sie Welcome Center, the Martin Building and new restaurants. New exhibitions in the different areas. Reservations: denverartmuseum.org/en/free-days-dam
A music-lover's treat, "GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked the World" continues at Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through April 17. Learn the instrument's history and all about sound waves, see 60 guitars and strum the world's largest playable guitar, 43½ feet long. Free with general admission. dmns.org/guitars
Artists share the indigenous response to the nonindigenous colonization of North America in "Smoking Mirrors: Visual Histories of Identity, Resistance and Resilience," through Saturday at Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Admission $8. Curated by Chicano/a Murals of Colorado Project. museo.org
The highly anticipated return of Marin Alsop, conductor laureate and former music director for the Colorado Symphony, runs Friday to Sunday with a program including Appalachian Spring and a suite from Prokofiev’s "Romeo and Juliet." Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St. Tickets $15-89. tickets.coloradosymphony.org/5860. The conductor is 2021 Classical Woman of the Year and conducts nationwide and in Europe. She is 2021-22 Aspen Institute Artist-in-Residence.
Breakfast-Fly-in at Wings Over the Rockies with "planes, pilots and breakfast." Enjoy food from Cruz In & Eat food truck as you watch the planes come in. Interactive exhibits and simulators. 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Exploration of Flight, 13005 Wings Way, Englewood. Tickets: explorationofflight.org/event/breakfast-fly-in-jan
Lottery online for the Jan. 22 Denver Zoo Community Free Day. Next ticket lottery, for Feb. 6, is Jan. 25-29. A perfect opportunity for the underserved community to experience the famed zoo and its 3,000 animals. Register online for a random drawing for five vouchers. DenverZoo.org/Free-Days
