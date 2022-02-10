Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

THURSDAY-SUNDAY
A wild one, the longtime Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival is here. It has been called one of the top winter carnivals in the world. Youngsters on skis and snowboards are pulled by galloping horses down main street, athletic types fly off Nordic jumps as they flip onto air bags. The Winter Carnival Night Extravaganza down the mountain is full of fireworks. And there's more. sswsc.org/events/winter-carnival
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
These fearless drivers have great names like Earthshaker, Grave Digger, Jailbird and Jurassic Park and they'll be roaring their trucks Friday to Sunday at Ball Arena for Monster Jam. A limited number of Pit Parties this time. For tickets and COVID-19 restrictions: monsterjam.com/en-US/events/denver-co/feb-11-2022-feb-13-2022
FRIDAY-JULY 2
The first retrospective of well-known Cuban artist Juan Roberto Diago, “Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present,” opens Friday through July 2 at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. in Colorado Springs. The 22 pieces in the exhibit from over two decades are described by the museum's visual arts director Michael Christiano as "an exciting and thoughtful overview of an important Cuban artist who is challenging the official narratives about race in Cuba, an important conversation that resonates with the U.S. context." Admission $10, $5 senior/military; free for members, students with ID and teachers. Museum free days are the second Saturday and third Friday of each month. fac.coloradocollege.edu
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
It's all about rods and reels, waders and fly casting this weekend at the Denver Fly Fishing Show in Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. 50 fly tying demonstrations. A Women's Showcase is a highlight and the Fly Fishing Film Festival is Friday. Admission $18 for one day, $28 for two and $38 for three. Friday to Sunday. Active duty military, $10. flyfishingshow.com/denver-co
SATURDAY-FEB. 20
Think gardens and lots of them on a professionally landscaped acre at the 650-vendor Colorado Garden & Home Show in the Colorado Convention Center downtown. The 63rd annual show presented by Lakewood-based Colorado Garden Foundation will have exhibits from 25 states and Canada. Tickets for weekends $12, $10 seniors, half-price admission during the week. Saturday through Feb. 20. coloradogardenfoundation.org/colorado-garden-home-show
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Valentine's weekend get-hearts-pumping-runs or walks are planned. The Heart Throb 5k is in Arvada's Johnny Roberts Memorial Park, $35-$50, 10 a.m.-noon. To sign up: tinyurl.com/2p8kbcyy. The Highlands Ranch 5k/10k, with a finish line afterparty, is in Highland Heritage Park, 9:30-11:30 a.m., $40-$60 and donations of five Blessings in a Backpack pantry non-perishables. To sign up: tinyurl.com/bdz26j54. Sunday's Valentine's Day 4 Mile is a Washington Park tradition, 9 a.m.-noon. Cupid will be there and runners are invited to dress up as a favorite couple from TV/a movie/a book or dressed for a fancy date night. $30 for kids, $35 for adults. rundenverseries.com/valentine-s-day-4-mile
SATURDAY
The monthly Star Party/Open House on the lawn at DU’s Chamberlin Observatory, which remains closed for now, runs from sunset to 11 p.m. Saturday Members of the Denver Astronomical Society will have telescopes set up but guests are invited to bring their own, too. Volunteers will answer celestial questions. 2930 E. Warren Ave. denverastro.org
SATURDAY
If you've never experienced The Rocky Horror Picture Show, you're toast! Experience the cult classic, costumes encouraged, with crazy scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter and the sweethearts Brad and Janet. And you'll spot the rock legend, the late Meat Loaf. Audience participation is led by Colorado's Elusive Ingredient and there are throw bags to purchase with everything needed to participate. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis St., 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $12 (Code ROCKY for $2 off). tinyurl.com/yfd7ext3
SUNDAY
Sure enough, there's that big Bowl game today, but it's also Puppy Bowl day and it's represented by Colorado rescue pups, too, at noon on Animal Planet and streaming on Discovery+. Get ready to cheer on these four from Brighton's Lifeline Puppy Rescue: Kali and Storm, Team Fluff; Raven and Mario, Team Ruff. All rescued from kill shelters.
MONDAY-MARCH 1
The 26th Annual Denver Jewish Film Festival has a most unusual three-part format to follow personal preferences during COVID-19 times. It's part in-person, part on-demand and part all-virtual. 30 films. In-person begins with 16 in Denver's Elaine Wolf Theatre or on-demand. Another 10-plus screenings start Feb. 23 from home. Full festival instructions and tickets: jccdenver.org/arts-culture/festivals/denver-jewish-film-festival
