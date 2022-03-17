THURSDAY-SUNDAY
A ballet weekend with familiar productions is here. Colorado Ballet offers a final four days for "The Wizard of Oz" as Dorothy and all the familiar characters dance down the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. tickets starting at $40. tickets.coloradoballet.org/events At Lone Tree Arts Center it's a family production of "Cinderella" performed by the Littleton Youth Ballet. 6 p.m. Saturday, noon and 5 p.m. Sunday. $32-$38, discounts for children and seniors. lonetreeartscenter.org/showinfo.php?id=1419
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
One of the strangest and silliest festival weekends: Frozen Dead Guy Days. Try explaining this to someone outside Colorado. Truth as it's told: When Grandpa Bredo Morstoel died in Norway, his grandson had him cryogenically frozen in a Tuff Shed in Nederland. So, of course, time to celebrate with music, food, contests, dead-guy costumes, parades, frozen-turkey bowling and coffin races. frozendeadguydays.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Denver March Powwow, a cultural tradition since 1984, is expecting 1,600 dancers from 100 tribes from across the country and Canada. Generations of songs, stories, dances, drumming and history. Three days of celebrations at the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St. Tickets at the door or axs.com/events/394773/denver-march-powwow-2022-tickets, denvermarchpowwow.org
FRIDAY
It's an "Oh, My Stars" Pisces night at the Zodiac Roller Dome party night. Happens the third Friday of each month. Pisces goodies, art, a photo booth, DJs and more. Open skating 2-10 p.m. Skate rentals free; first come, first served. All ages. $10 presale, $10 at the door until 5 p.m., $15 at the door after 5. 2375 S. Delaware St. rainbowdome.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
A special time for the Denver Women's Chorus, performing their first in-person concert in two years, as well as live-streaming. The LGBTQ+ treble chorus, in the 90-minute concert, introduces Artistic Director Clelyn Chapin as they celebrate time together after the difficult pandemic times. Central Presbyterian Church, 1660 Sherman St., 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and live-stream at 7 p.m. Saturday. Check for COVID protocols. Tickets: denverchoruses.org/events/category/dwc
SATURDAY
Build and take home your own Colorado-theme project at LEGO Building Workshop: Extreme Engines Kit, 9-10 a.m. at History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. Then time for a special guided museum tour. $30-35. tinyurl.com/2usk5akt
SUNDAY
So many oldies but goodies at the Vintage Voltage Expo. If you understand the terms Sony Walkman, transistor radios, CB trucker handles, 8-tracks and vintage vinyl, this one's for you. Collectible radios from Colorado Radio Collectors Club. Colorado Guitar Show and Custom Luthier Expo, too. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Delta by Marriott, 10 E. 120th Ave., Northglenn. Admission at the door: early birds at 10 a.m., $10, then $5, kids under 12 free. danacainevents.com/vintage-voltage-expo.html
SUNDAY
Meet actors and see cool cars at a special Celebrities & Cars event at Rodz & Bodz Movie & Classic Car Museum, Colorado Mills, 14500 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood. 70 vehicles, part of the museum's rotating exhibit from movies, TV and commercials. Add to that autographs and photos with actors DJ Qualls, Chad Lindberg and Cesar Garcia starting at 10 a.m. $12 per person, group rate is $10 per person. fb.me/e/1p8gmnA6N; Rodzandbodzmuseum.com