THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Gift of Home Tour Longmont is a longtime holiday treat raising money for St. Vrain Habitat for Humanity. In its 56th year, it's self-guided to special decorated sites, each with a unique theme, that also have gift and decorating items for sale. Thursday opening night VIP party and tour, home tours 1-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, $40-$65. thegiftofhome.org
FRIDAY-TUESDAY
Bring it on Team Edward or Team Jacob, as Twihards head for Cinemark theaters for all five films in the ‘Twas the Twilight Before Christmas Marathon. Theaters in Aurora, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Lakewood. Locations, times and tickets: Cinemark.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Student choirs, bands and orchestras, together with music faculty, take the spotlight at the acclaimed CU Boulder Holiday Festival 2022, 1595 Pleasant St., Boulder. Friday at 7:30 p.m., 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $20-70: tinyurl.com/bsur22us
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Skiing over for the day, the Après Ski Holiday Market pops up in the heated alley of Dairy Block on Wazee through Dec. 18. Friday markets 4-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. shopaf.co/pages/apres-holiday-market-denver
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
A busy Saturday night of holiday parades, including the big 9NEWS Parade of Lights downtown at 6 p.m., multiple street closings. First up, the Jingle Jog Fun Run at 4:30 p.m. starting outside the McNichols Building, Colfax and Bannock, no pets. Then the parade with more than 40 illuminated units, big character balloons, bands, horses and Major Waddles the Penguin. Floats remain on display during December. The parade will be live on 9NEWS. Information and a route map: winterindenver.com/parade
SATURDAY
Where's Santa? It's Colorado so he's on the ski slopes. Time for one of the season's funniest treats, the Breckenridge Race of the Santas. Also the night for the lighting of Breck's 250,000 LED holiday lights. gobreck.com/event/lighting-breckenridge-race-santas
SATURDAY
Downtown Boulder welcomes its community Lights of December Parade at 6 p.m., starting at 15th and Walnut to the reviewing stand at Broadway and Pearl. Floats, lighted fire engines, marching units and unique decorated "contraptions." boulderdowntown.com/light-up-the-holidays
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Taste special holiday brews during shopping time at Horseshoe Market at Breckenridge Brewery. The Farm House at the brewery, 2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton, features more than 50 Colorado artists and crafters, vintage and flea curators, makers and artisan food vendors. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. breckbrew.com/events/holiday-horseshoe-market
SATURDAY
Warm up those vocal chords to sing along on favorite Christmas carols during a family Carol Sing, 5 and 7 p.m. at The Chapel at Denver Seminary, 6399 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. Music led by a collective of musicians. $25. 5 and 7 p.m. info.foundationforfinancialwellness.org/carol-sing
SATURDAY
Brass musicians have an open invitation to play along with the pros during the traditional Holiday BrassFest at noon, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St. Free. denver.org/event/holiday-brassfest/95400