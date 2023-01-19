THURSDAY-SUNDAY
An exciting weekend all about ice climbing, with events, classes and competitions: The 28th annual Ouray Ice Festival & Competition. It's the town's signature fundraiser for the Ouray Ice Park. An Elite Mixed Climbing Competition, open to the public and there are cash prizes. A takes-your-breath-away Speed Climbing Competition on Sunday. ourayicepark.com/ouray-ice-festival
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
A wild weekend of skiing and parties during the 46th annual Aspen Gay Ski Week. Host property, Three Diamond Limelight Hotel Aspen. For a schedule: gayskiweek.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The 41st annual Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest returns to the Colorado Convention Center with Native American dancers and musicians from tribes from around the country. 150 artists and craftsmen. Tickets $15, free for ages 12 and under. Opens at 10 a.m. each day. denverconvention.com/events/details/colorado-indian-market-southwest-art-fest
FRIDAY
A great photo treat. The Grand Champion Steer from the National Western Stock Show walks the red carpet to Afternoon Tea in the classy Brown Palace Hotel. A favorite Western tradition for 77 years. The Steer at The Brown is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. General admission free, the VIP viewing and barbecue luncheon from the second-level atrium overlooking the lobby is $100. After tea the steer goes to the Junior Livestock Auction where he will be auctioned. The winning big-bucks bid goes to the Junior Exhibitor, usually for their future education, with 10% of the bid price going to the National Western Scholarship Fund. Register for The Brown: eventbrite.com/e/77th-annual-steer-at-the-brown-palace-tickets-494277105127
SATURDAY
Welcome the 2023 Year of the Rabbit at the colorful, tradition-filled Chinese New Year Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Rhythmic Taiko drumming, the traditional Chinese Lion Dance, delicious food, dancing, martial arts and more. Tea House performances, a Kids Zone and Asian films in the Lon Chaney Theatre. Admission $6 at the door. www.cscci.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
In between visits to the hot Pagosa Springs pools, time for Skis and Saddles Skijoring. It's a hoot as skiers are pulled quickly through an obstacle course of jumps, gates and rings. Skijor Pagosa site is the Archuleta County Fairgrounds. skisandsaddles.com
SATURDAY
Another fun Colorado festival, Fire & Ice at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 4-7 p.m., featuring fire dance shows with Dance of the Sacred Fire and interactive ice sculptures. glenwoodcaverns.com/fire-ice-festival