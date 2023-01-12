THURSDAY
Adult entertainment Thursdays in January, The Clocktower Follies Burlesque & Comedy, with aerial artists, musicians and a full burlesque show, lower level at 1601 Arapahoe St. 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets $35, ci.ovationtix.com/35628/production/1050151
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
An Aspen tradition since 1951, it's Wintersköl time. So much to experience: snow sculptures, the torchlight parade down the mountain, nightly fireworks and the Soupsköl competition for restaurants going after the "Best Soup in Aspen" title. aspenchamber.org/events/winterskol
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
His comedy is an experience. Check him out at Comedy Works in Josh Blue: The Freak Accident Tour. He was Last Comic Standing, made Simon Cowell laugh out loud on "America's Got Talent," had five comedy specials including "Broccoli," and has been on TV's Jimmy Fallon. Josh proves that his cerebral palsy is anything but a disability and, instead, hilariously funny. Tickets, $28, for 5345 Landmark Place in Greenwood Village. Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday 6 and 8 p.m. comedyworks.com/comedians/josh-blue
SATURDAY
Explore Waterton Canyon on the High Line Canal with a Wildlife Walk led by naturalist Sam from High Line Canal Conservancy. Learn to identify the animal tracks and possibly see wildlife from that area. Free. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Walk is 2-3 miles, wear walking shoes. Parking: 12437-12489 Waterton Canyon, Littleton. To protect wildlife, dogs not permitted in the canyon and can't be left in parked cars. highlinecanal.org/wildlife-walk-january-14
SATURDAY
A day for a Radio Controlled (RC) Aircraft & Drones Showcase, RCs built by local pilots and drone soccer demonstrations. Inside the hangar at Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight, 13005 Wings Way, Englewood. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets $10-$12: wingsmuseum.org/events/rc-aircraft-drones-showcase
SATURDAY
You're invited to breakfast at the 26th annual Lafayette Oatmeal Festival. Part of the fun is choosing from what's billed as the most toppings anywhere in the world, with 75 in all. From 7:30-11:30 a.m., breakfast, activities including face painting and, to keep you extra-healthy, a flu shot clinic. Site is Pioneer Elementary School, (101 E. Baseline Road), with free shuttle from Flatirons Community Church, 350 S. Boulder Road. $9 for adults, $7 for ages 3-12 and 60 and older. lafayettecolorado.com/special-events
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A fascinating part of Western history at the National Western Stock Show, the Wild West Show. Think the Buffalo Bill Wild West shows that drew crowds with Wild West cowboy entertainment. Tickets: nationalwestern.com/tickets/buy-tickets for the National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St.
SUNDAY
See those beautiful gowns for that special coming of age time for 15-year-old Latina girls: a Quinceañera Fashion Show. The Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Blvd., Management Office, Suite. 2600. 1-6 p.m., $10 donations for community projects. tinyurl.com/4b7tws2m
SUNDAY
A popular Wash Park run, the Polar Bear 5K starting at 9 a.m. Also a Kids 200-meter Fun Run (8:40 a.m.) and an appearance by Polie the Polar Bear. Washington Park, Downing Street and Louisiana Avenue, Denver. $30-$40. rundenverseries.com/polar-bear-5k