THURSDAY-SUNDAY
It's returning for its 15th time after a short break, the 5Point Adventure Film Festival in Carbondale. Super adventure short and feature films, outdoor activities, the Van Life Rally, art, panels on film, music, food and more. 5pointfilm.org. COVID protocols.
FRIDAY
Definitely not the fancy cocktail-reception art show circuit. How's this for a pop-up event straight from California: The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show. The art movement has more than 750 works by 100+ local artists and, to go with them, foaming beer and free all-you-can-eat pancakes. Body painting, DJs spinning music, a 21+ crowd. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., The Hangar at Stanley, 2501 Dallas Street, No. 135, Aurora. $10-15. Masks for indoor areas. Instagram @pancakesandbooze; eventbrite.com/e/the-denver-pancakes-booze-art-show-tickets-246919632267?aff=erelexpmlt
FRIDAY
Two new books by acclaimed authors, one about the mountains and the other the prairie, during An Evening with John Fielder and Jeri Norgen: "Colorado’s Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000-Foot Peaks" and "Weld County: 4,000 Square Miles of Grandeur, Greatness & Yesterdays." Free and no reservations needed, 6-8 p.m., City Hall, 6060 S. Quebec St., Greenwood Village.
FRIDAY
All about bicycles at the inaugural Boulder Bicycle Film Festival with showtimes at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Short films from around the world, filled with a passion for cycling. Appetizers and beverages as participants visit tables and panels with a focus on Boulder-area cycling topics including Core Arterial Network, e-bikes and bikeways. Community Cycles, 2101 Pearl St., Boulder. Tickets $30, communitycycles.org/programs-events/films
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A weekend Party for Our Planet at Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, 2121 Children's Museum Drive. The invitation: "Come celebrate our big, beautiful planet! Meet some cool critters, try tasty earth-friendly recipes, make crafts inspired by nature and so much more!" Planet activities included with museum admission. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. mychildsmuseum.org/events/EventDetail/party-for-our-planet-2022
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Music returns at the Bluegrass Meltdown in downtown Durango with the tradition of bands from the Durango and Four Corners area. Check out bands, venues and tickets at durangomeltdown.com.
SATURDAY
They're roaring and launching into the air inside Empower Field at Mile High when the huge, 12,000-pound trucks compete in the official Monster Jam Truck Series. Grave Digger, Max-DTM, Megalodon and more will be there in Freestyle, Skills and Racing, 7-9 p.m. Tickets start at $20. monsterjam.com/en-US/events/denver-co/apr-22-2022-apr-22-2022 They'll be in Colorado Springs' Broadmoor World Arena on April 29-May 1.
SATURDAY
A delicious way to honor top women in Denver's culinary industry, The Big Stir Festival. Presented by Les Dames d'Escoffier Colorado with tables of food and beverages. 1-5 p.m., Tivoli Center Turnhalle Room on Auroria Campus. Limited tickets remain. eventbrite.com
SATURDAY-MAY 22
A 31-year tradition, the Governor’s Art Show & Sale at Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave., is considered one of the very best juried fine art shows featuring the state's artists. Showcasing 60 artists and one Legacy Artist, James Biggers of Estes Park. Hours noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and closed on Mondays. $7 admission. The show benefits charities and scholarships. After the show's conclusion, a June 4 Plein Art Festival and Auction at River's Edge Natural Area. governorsartshow.org
SATURDAY
An Earth Day observance in Larimer Square features a Search the Earth Scavenger Hunt for prizes, 1-6 p.m. Pop-ups with earth-friendly vendors, Compost Colorado, Potted Peace Project and Integrity Juice. @itslarimersquare on Instagram
SUNDAY
Celebrate Springtime at the Tulip Fairy & Elf Festival in downtown Boulder. The Tulip Fairy leads little ones in a parade around the Pearl Street Mall as they're "waking up" the 15,000 tulips. Then time for activities and performances, 1-5 p.m., boulderdowntown.com/events/tulip-festival
SUNDAY
A day to celebrate children around the world at two free Denver events. El Día del Niño, at History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, is filled with dance, music and art from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. including mariachis, Aspen Santa De Ballet Folklorico, flamenco, the Montbello Drumline and more. Schedule: tinyurl.com/vf7tdnxw Día del Niño Family Day at Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., is presented by Mexican Cultural Center, the Denver Art Museum, and other Golden Triangle Creative District cultural organizations. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Make a Hojalata tin folk art and there are live performances along with art curated by and for children. clyffordstillmuseum.org/events/dia-del-nino-2022
SUNDAY
Guilds and artisans show and sell their work during the annual Gathering of the Guilds, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Colorado Arts & Crafts Society, 710 10th St., Golden. Handcrafted items include art, antiques, book binding, calligraphy, ceramics, fiber, furniture, glass, jewelry, paper and textiles. coloarts-crafts.org/events.htm