FRIDAY-SATURDAY
With a mission of "building community through music" as they are "zealous in the pursuit of social justice," the 130-voice Denver Women's Chorus presents its spring concert, #lovewins, in King Center on the Auraria Campus, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, livestream Saturday. Their personal music focus tells "the story of LGBTQIA+ victories and the work we still have to do." Those attending are encouraged to bring feminine hygiene and infant items for Warren Village and The Gathering Place. For tickets: denverchoruses.org/events
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A quiet weekend sprinkled with levity as Denver Botanic Gardens hosts the Silent Film Festival in Sturm Family Auditorium. Timing is perfect, they say, because "We Need to Laugh" at 11 short and feature-length comedies. Tickets and schedules: denversilentfilmfestival.eventive.org/welcome
FRIDAY
Take a Friday evening Mural Crawl along historic Santa Fe Drive Art District to see original murals and street art, many by Denver's top Chicano artists. Learn what's art and what's graffiti and tagging. Tour starting at 6 p.m. at Museum de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Registration $25, tellmemoretours.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Follow the African-American musical Journey to Freedom with Kantorei, from the origins of spirituals, from slave ships through history. The first collaboration with Artist-in-Residence M. Roger Holland II. 3501 S. Colorado Blvd., Cherry Hills Village. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $25, students free, app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=127699
SATURDAY
Five women artists who personally understand the Culture of Hair are in the spotlight during an opening reception for the exhibit, 5-8 p.m. at Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock St. Works are by Tara Bogart, Inyang Essien, Rohina Hoffman, Nancy Grace Horton, & DM Witman will be on view through June 25. Zoom discussion with the artists on May 25. cpacphoto.org/culture-of-hair
SATURDAY
In 1920 The Rialto Theater in Loveland opened with silent films. Now owned by the City of Loveland, it is a performing arts and concert venue as well as a movie theater. Those 100 years are the focus of a Rialto Theater Centennial Celebration with a concert by Grammy winner Mark Cohn. The free concert will be outside the theater on 4th Street with overflow in the Foundry. The street opens at 4 p.m., FACE Vocal Band takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. and Cohn at 8:15 p.m. The silent film "The Kid" and the 1920 inaugural feature "Dew Drop Inn" are on screen at 7 p.m. Friday. rialtotheatercenter.org/centennial-celebration
SUNDAY
The first in the Birdseed Collective Summer Series of performances, eight local bands each week. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, July 24 and Aug. 28, Globeville Rec Center, 4496 Grant St. Free. The host, DJ Felix Fast4ward. birdseedcollective.org