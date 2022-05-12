THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Experience a Taste of Iceland in spots all around Denver with food, music, cocktails, film, literature and more. The only thing they couldn’t bring is the Northern Lights. Find the culture of Iceland in free events at Globe Hall, Mercantile, Tattered Cover Book Store, Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre and Ironworks. A culinary experience at Coohills is prix fixe menu for $80. The schedule: inspiredbyiceland.com/culture/taste-of-iceland-denver
FRIDAY
Author Kevin (Pharris) Snow looks back at Denver transportation in ”Riding Denver’s Rails: A Mile-High Streetcar History” at Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver. Starting in 1872, the city had one of the largest streetcar systems in the country. 6 p.m., $10. forneymuseum.org/events.html
FRIDAY-JUNE 12
A modern theatrical adaptation of “Don Quixote,” with the hero and his sidekick Sancho, comedy, daydreams, Tejano music and a search for a long-lost love, opens at Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The cheer for Quixote Nuevo: ”¡Que viva el Quixote!” Tickets: denvercenter.org/tickets-events/quixote-nuevo
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Denver Zoo observes Asian and Pacific American Heritage Month with its first two-day Asian American and Pacific Islander+ Festival. Guests are invited to wear traditional costumes as they experience multicultural dances, art, workshop and cultural activities. Also an opportunity to see the Zoo’s connection to Asia through its animals and conservation projects. Open at 10 a.m.; general admission. denverzoo.org/events/asian-american-and-pacific-islander-festival
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
An interesting weekend pairing returns: Chalk Lines and Vines. While artists create chalk art, those watching can sip vino from 15 Colorado vineyards starting at 11 a.m. both days. Food trucks and live music. $25, Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave. arapahoecountyfair.com/p/events/chalklinesandvines
SATURDAY AND MAY 20-21
The Denver Women’s Chorus sings #lovewins ,”rejoicing in the rights of all people to love who they love and acknowledging the importance of protecting these rights.” Opening concert is Saturday in the Broomfield Auditorium, followed by two performances May 20 and 21 in King Center on the Auraria Campus where it is partnered with Denver’s local shelters Warren Village and The Gathering Place. Those attending are encouraged to bring feminine hygiene products and items for infants. Tickets: denverchoruses.org/events.
SATURDAY
Learn about awe-inspiring raptors during HawkQuest, when Colorado Mountain Club provides an educational hour with an owl, eagle, falcon and hawk. A family-friendly event at 11 a.m., 710 10th St., in Golden. $10.cmc.org/EventDetails.aspx?ID=55333
SUNDAY
A classical night to hear a free preview of this summer’s famed Central City Opera at Levitt Pavilion Denver’s Central City Opera with Grand Orquestra Navarre. Opera and music theater performers and the 2022 highlights “The Light in the Piazza” and “Die Fledermaus.” 6-10 p.m., 1380 W. Florida Ave. levittdenver.org/free-concert-series
SUNDAY
Go Blood Moon watching with the Denver Astronomical Society at Sunday’s Lunar Eclipse Open House, 7:30-11:30 p.m. DAS members will set up telescopes on the lawn near Chamberlin Observatory, 2930 E. Warren Ave. Watch as the evening gets cool and the moon turns red, before changing back to its natural color. Free. denverastro.org.
SUNDAY
Have a swinging Sunday Live@The Rose-Sunday Swing at The Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Ave., in Golden. Big Bands and even a free dance lesson at 4 p.m. $20 online, $25 at the door. All ages welcome. tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/382955