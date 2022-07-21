THURSDAY
Come hungry for Taste of Arvada at Apex Center, 13150 72nd Ave., 6-8 p.m. More than 50 restaurants, craft breweries and non-food vendors lure tasters with samples. Restaurant and bar vendors will compete for votes in their categories. An outdoor section has food and drink, live music and art. arvadachamber.org/taste
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Find a whole variety of special offers at restaurants and other businesses during the Third Annual Colfax Ave Day. It’s all about supporting those local, many longtime, businesses along East Colfax. Donuts, meals, brews, pop-ups with local artists and performers, cookies, drag queen story time, tattoos, entertainment and a scavenger hunt for the latest in public art. Specials and deals are good all weekend. See all the participants: colfaxave.com/independents-day
FRIDAY-JULY 31
It’s the 126th year for Wyoming’s legendary Cheyenne Frontier Days, known as the “Daddy of ‘em All.” Filled with 10 days of PRCA rodeo, Professional Bull Riders championship, downtown Grand Parades, fiesta day, air show and the famous CFD Western Art Show. Country superstars in concert. A cram-packed festival: cheyenne.org/events/cheyenne-frontier-days.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
There’s Pro Am and amateur Argentine Tango, belly dancing, salsa, country, wheelchair dancing, ballet, urban and much more at the Colorado State Dance Championship. “You Dance, You Live” at the Performing Arts Complex at Pinnacle Charter School in Federal Heights. Spectator tickets $15, $8 for youth. coloradostatedancechampionship.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
An award-winning art event in a tree-lined park, the Cheesman Park Art Festival, 1599 E. 8th Ave., has more than 150 booths “dedicated to showcase handmade juried works of art and craft.” 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Music by Denver favorites including the Delta Sonics, Linda Styles, Gregory Goodloe, and quite the array of food trucks for hungry shoppers. dashevents.com/productions/cheesman
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Children don’t get all the fun. Big folks, too, can go jump and run in big mud puddles all they want at Tough Mudder Colorado, 64001 CO-36 in Byers, May Farms. 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Untimed and non-competitive events, 5K, 10K & 15K courses. Little Mudders ages 5-12 can tackle obstacles on 1/2 mile and 1 mile courses. Mudder Village Festival has DJ music, drinks and food, showers and activities. toughmudder.com/events/colorado
SATURDAY
Take your best shot and all for the educational nonprofit Cottonwood Institute at The Throwdown Cornhole Tournament. Head for McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. for competitive cornhole on a summer day with food and drinks. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. mcgregorsquare.com/events/denver/the-throwdown-cornhole-tournament
SATURDAY
Two county fairs are underway. The El Paso County Fair in Calhan honors First Responders and Heroes as it wraps up its 2022 run with a busy day (elpasoco.com). Up north, the Weld County Fair opens in Greeley, through Aug. 1 (weld4h.org)