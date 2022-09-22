this is on the page and done/lill
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
AstroFest, the annual Black Canyon Astronomy Festival, is a busy time of learning in Montrose and nights of dark skies stargazing. Daytime at South Rim Visitor Center with park rangers and astronomers. Workshops and discussions and electronically assisted activities. blca_info@nps.gov
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Party time in a 2022 big way. So many Oktoberfest celebrations have returned this season but the traditional three-day explosion of activities in Breckenridge never loses its iconic history. The host beer for this 26th annual salute is Breckenridge Brewery. Days and nights are crammed with enthusiastic stein hoisting, polkas, German costumes and competitions. Check it out at gobreck.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A time of the year with heavenly smells as Pueblo chiles are roasted, sometimes with garlic, during the Chile & Frijoles Festival downtown on the city’s Union Avenue. Stock up for the year and try green chile dishes here, too. Music everywhere, street vendors, a Chihuahua Parade, fresh produce, hot air balloon fest, and chili and salsa competitions. pueblochilefestival.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
It’s all things Colorado outdoors, the 14er Fest in Buena Vista. Fishing, cycling, running, 4-wheeling and more. Motorized and non-motorized trail action. See 14erfest.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Telluride Autumn Classic is a combination of world-class automobiles, motorcycles awnd aircraft going through fall’s golden colors across the San Juan Mountains. Add to that live music entertainment and arts and crafts. eventbrite.com/e/telluride-autumn-classic-tickets-195445060437
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Thinking about cold weather projects or just some fresh ideas for the home? The Colorado Fall Home Show is in Colorado Convention Center with more than 200 exhibits and free workshops and seminars. American Society of Interior Designers available with hints and advice. Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking meters Sunday. Tickets available online: $10, seniors $8, children under 12 free. coloradogardenfoundation.org/colorado-fall-home-show/
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Warbirds take to the sky for the Pikes Peak Regional Air Show at Colorado Springs Airport and there are more to see up close on the ground at the National Museum of WWII Aviation. A benefit for the museum and two others: Fort Carson 4th Infantry Museum and Peterson Air and Space Museum. F-35A and EA-18G Growler Demonstration Teams. Show information and tickets: pprairshow.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Two events in Estes Park and there’s a free shuttle between them. Rails in the Rockies Model Train Show is the popular annual hobby event with 2,900-square-feet of layouts, clinics, model train vendors and activities for the youngsters. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Estes Park Event Center. $10, children 12 and under free, $20 max per family. railsintherockies.org And over in Bond Park, Autumn Gold, a festival of beer, brats and bands. estesparkautumngold.com/
SATURDAY
Meet adoptable pups from Animal Rescue of the Rockies at Puppies & Pancakes Dog Adoption Brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the outdoor patio at The Original in LoDo’s McGregor Square. On the menu, “Puppy Chow Pancakes” along with special cocktails prepared with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Dogs that bring their humans to the brunch will get free pup cups.
SATURDAY
Join others walking and running at 8 a.m. in Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for the St. Jude Walk/Run raising awareness of childhood cancer. In-person or virtually. To register: fundraising.stjude.org
SUNDAY
Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival fills Levitt Pavilion in Ruby Hill Park with exciting music, including Latin Grammy singer Lupita Infante, granddaughter of mariachi great Pedro Infante. Also featured, Denver’s Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra and Mariachi Estelares de Colorado, an All-State youth ensemble representing five different cities. 3-8 p.m. The concert is free but VIP tickets offer a spirits lounge and taquitos and tequila. Presented by Latin Cultural Arts Center and MSU Denver Department of Music. Tickets: lcac-denver.org