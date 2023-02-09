FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Valentine's weekend, that special time for the traditional Loveland Sweetheart Festival. Four venues through downtown Loveland. Live music in the Rialto, Arts Alive with ice sculpting, murals and pottery firing, light show on the Feed and Grain Building. On Saturday, the Sweetheart 4-mile race and group wedding on the ice before the Colorado Eagles hockey game. More: loveland.org

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Definitely so very Steamboat, the annual Winter Carnival, 110 years and going strong. Cheer for skijorning with skiers racing down the main street, pulled by riders on horseback. Norwegian ski jumping, s'mores, adult shovel racing and incredible nighttime lighted skiing down Howelsen Hill. steamboat-springs.com/steamboat_events-winter-carnival.php

THURSDAY-FEB. 14

The final days of the season to go skating at Downtown Denver Rink, 1601 Arapahoe St. Skate rentals or bring your own. winterindenver.com/rink

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

12,000-pound giants are roaring and jumping when Monster Jam takes over Ball Arena. Freestyle Motocross and competition super stars like Grave Digger and El Toro Loco. Times and tickets: monsterjam.com/en-US/events/denver-co/feb-09-2023-feb-11-2023

SATURDAY

A music open house today, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave., with its 40-year history of classes, concerts, music school and more. Watch classes, have guitars tuned, hear open jam 2-4 p.m. Sign up for free, swallowhillmusic.org

SATURDAY

It's their "little" show, the 31st annual at the tiny Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys, 460 S. Kipling St., Lakewood. $6, children $4, seniors $5. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Accessories and supplies for dollhouses and miniature scenes, a workshop and silent auction. dmmdt.org/the-little-show

SATURDAY

The gold rush is on, this time in Frisco instead of the mines. For the 52nd year, the Frisco Gold Rush continues as a major Nordic event. Skiing competitions for all ages and levels starting at 11 a.m. At night, a bonfire and fireworks. townoffrisco.com

SATURDAY

The legendary name in jazz says it all: Branford Marsalis. CU Presents The Branford Marsalis Quartet: The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul. Limited seats available starting at $24, 7:30 p.m., 1595 Pleasant St., Boulder. tickets.cupresents.org/2649/2653