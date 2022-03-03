THURSDAY-MAY 30
The Immersive Van Gogh was such a colorful art delight and now the newest art adventure in Denver, Immersive Frida Kahlo "Her Life. Her Love. Her Art." at Lighthouse Artspace Denver, 3900 Elati St. The Mexican artist's works come alive digitally, accompanied by composer Luca Longobardi’s score. Timed tickets from $39.99 at immersive-frida.com/denver Still to come, yoga nights.
THURSDAY-MARCH 14
Great Plates is a 17-year fundraising tradition for Food Bank for Larimer County in Fort Collins, with 45 participating restaurants. Downtown breakfast, lunch and dinner spots with $25 menu specials and a la carte for $2.50. Tell servers it's a Great Plates and add tips. DowntownFortCollins.com
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The adventure-filled, heart-pumping Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour goes live this year at Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. Three nights, filmmakers compete with 7-10 films from around the globe each night. Follow the adventurers. Proceeds from each night benefit different outdoor groups including Colorado Mountain Club and Rocky Mountain Field Institute. Tickets $17.50: tinyurl.com/2p84c76v Moving March 8-10 to Stargazers Theatre in Colorado Springs, presented by Mountain Chalet. tinyurl.com/5n7kab2x
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival, Colorado’s Asian and Asian American Film Festival, is in person this year at Sie Film Center, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. Presenting more than 10 screenings, two community conversations, and three special events. Masks and proof of vaccination required at the theater. $65. Schedules and movies: tinyurl.com/bdp7zj26
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A wild and crazy weekend, the Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival through downtown. Horses and riders race down the street towing skiers over an obstacle course. Also mountain bike and Nordic ski races, a paintball biathlon, kids' ski joring behind snowmobiles, dancing, a film premiere and more. tinyurl.com/3fmc5hbe
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Come experience one of the absolutely "Coolest" Film Festivals says Movie Maker Magazine. The Boulder International Film Festival is packed with cinema and filmmakers and big stars including Javier Bardem and Alec Baldwin at locations from the Boulder Theater to Longmont Museum. Check out an exciting schedule and ticket info at biff1.com. Masks and vaccinations required in theaters.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
"We Will Rock You" they promise as the Colorado Symphony has a fun, classic rock weekend with The Music of Queen. MiG Ayesa does the classic Freddie Mercury vocals. 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St. tickets.coloradosymphony.org/6028
SATURDAY
Denver Milk Market and LoDo’s Dairy Block celebrate Women’s History Month with a Women In Their Infinite Forms art installation. Eleven Colorado women interpret the theme with neutral mannequin heads as the base of the artwork and these pieces are displayed during March. Available for purchase supporting the Athena Project which empowers women through the arts. Opening celebration "Art Strut" 3-5 p.m. Saturday,1800 Wazee. Artists are Teresa and Casel Castaneda, Adelina Gonzales, Louis Trujillo, S.L. Yang, Chelsea Minter-Brindley, Sarah Wallace Scott, Faatma Be Oné, Ellum, Michelle Lamb and Pam Schmidt. dairyblock.com/events/women-in-their-infinite-forms
SUNDAY
The Denver Polar Plunge and 5K returns to Wash Park. Plunge or go for a run, possibly both, and all to support the Colorado Special Olympics athletes. 8 a.m. registration. Run/walk at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. Plunge. Location: cross streets of Franklin and Mississippi. specialolympicsco.org/event/denverplunge/
SUNDAY
The challenge is to conquer the Dam at That Dam 13.1, 10K, and 5K. Cherry Creek Dam Road and South Dayton Street, Greenwood Village. 8 a.m. to noon and a post-race celebration. All the info: rundenverseries.com/that-dam-run-13-1-10k-5k
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and COVID-19 protocols