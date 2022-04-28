THURSDAY-MAY 8
Travel back in time, back to the 1950s this time, with the international daredevil cast of Cirque Italia Water Circus. Wear your poodle skirts and black leather jackets, if you’d like, to the blue and white big top tent in the parking lot at Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave. Trampoline action, juggling, low-wire balancing, contortionists and a wheel of death. Shows 7:30 p.m., tickets $10-50, ticketoffice@cirqueitalia.com; cirqueitalia.com
FRIDAY-MAY 22
Disney’s Freaky Friday the Musical had been delayed, waiting in the wings for two years, and can now take the stage at Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave. A tired mother and teen daughter swap identities and in one quick day must figure out how to straighten it all out. Tickets $20-40: aurorafoxartscenter.org/freaky-friday
SATURDAY
The conclusion of a month of Flex Your Family activities, a Family-Fun Open House event at University Hills YMCA, 3901 E. Yale Ave. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free and open to the public, try out family zumba, water basketball, family yoga and backyard games. A bounce house and face painting, and a food truck. denverymca.org/locations/university-hills-ymca
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Time to travel once again, so the Denver Travel & Adventure Show could be your first destination. Vendors, some guest celebs, travel advisors and travel businesses have all sorts of trip ideas for you, and maybe even some discounts, at Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $11 for one day, $18 for two days, children 16 and under free. travelshows.com/shows/denver
SATURDAY
Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes over Empower Field at Mile High with high-powered off-road motorcycle racing from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Three former 450SX Supercross Champs are after another title, Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb, and Eli Tomac, with others after their first championship. Tickets starting $25. supercrosslive.com/tickets/denver-co/apr-30-2022
SATURDAY
A celebration fundraiser for the people of Ukraine, featuring Ukrainian and American musicians from a wide group of performing arts groups, is 7:30 p.m.at Ent Center for the Arts on the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus. Among those featured is Siuzanna Iglidan, who performed with John Legend at the Grammy Awards. Tickets $25-100 at tickets.entcenterforthearts.org.
SATURDAY
Opening day for the season at Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Season passes available. elitchgardens.com
SATURDAY
An Earth Day annual event, the 2022 Community South Platte Cleanup & After-Party coordinated by Protect Our Rivers. Open to all. Volunteers will be picking up trash all along the river corridor, working on land and in the water, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The focus is 5 miles from Overland Park to Confluence Park. protectourrivers.org/2022-south-platte-cleanup
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
It’s that oh-so-familiar book gifted to high school graduates. Now, Oh, The Places You’ll Go becomes a whimsical aerial dance production based on those Dr. Seuss words. Iluminar Aerial performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Pkwy. Tickets: lakewood.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=660
SUNDAY-SEPT. 5
See the acclaimed new contemporary couture fashion brand in Carla Fernández Casa de Moda: A Mexican Fashion Manifesto, opening at the Denver Art Museum in Martin Building’s Level 6 Textile Art and Fashion galleries. Included in general museum admission. denverartmuseum.org/en/exhibitions/carla-fernandez
SUNDAY
A day all about The Beatles, Good Day Sunshine, with their stories on stage and their music, 2 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive. In-person and, May 6, virtual. Tickets $22 by calling 303-494-0523 or online at storiesonstage.org or suteatro.org