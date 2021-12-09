A look at things to do this weekend in and around the Denver area.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
In the wildest of times, wear your Viking helmets THURSDAY to SUNDAY for ULLR Fest: A celebration of all things winter and snow in Breckenridge. Crazy parades and races and an unofficial world record "longest shotski" are slated and, it's hoped, snow. gobreck.com/event/ullr-fest
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
An old-fashioned, traditional European-style celebration, Georgetown Christmas Market is complete with chestnuts roasting, wagon rides, rolling, caroling, Christmas lights and Georgetown Loop train rides. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. all weekend. georgetowncolorado.org/georgetowns-christmas-market
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
A horse-lover's delight, don't miss The Power of Horses, the newest exhibit at History Colorado Center, with delightful stories on all the ways the beloved animals played a part in the state from its earliest days. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 1200 Broadway. Online tickets have a $1 discount: $14; $12 for seniors; $10 students; $8 children general admission. historycolorado.org/horses
FRIDAYFRIDAY.
Ever wondered if "Die Hard" really is a Christmas movie? Have a wacky "Die Hard" night: Black Sheep: Live Free, Pie Hard at MCA Denver — Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 6 p.m. FRIDAY, 1485 Delgany St. And what's in store for $20? "Die Hard" ornament making and pie tasting. Fun in the rooftop café and bar. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/3b9uvth6
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Lucchese boots, legendary and now in Denver, its first Colorado brick-and-mortar has its grand opening this weekend at 1883 16th St. in LoDo, serving up live entertainment and drinks. A 138-year tradition just in time for Christmas and the Stock Show. Lucchese.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A 44-year tradition, the Boulder Model Railroad Exposition returns this year with operating trains, HO and N-scale layouts, modular layouts, O Scale and Garden Scale. Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont. bouldermodelrailroadclub.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Families can sing along to familiar carols during A Colorado Christmas at Boettcher Concert Hall at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Another treat, "Twas the Night Before Christmas," narrated by vocalist Devin DeSantis. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets from $15. Strict COVID protocols. tickets.coloradosymphony.org/6042
SATURDAY
A Dickens of a night, Dickens: A Family Holiday Experience at Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. All about the era of 1800s Charles Dickens stories in an immersive event, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, $50; children 4-11 $25; free for ages 3 and under. Entertainment, ice skating, a live action feature, holiday market and a story time. eventbrite.com/e/dickens-a-family-holiday-event-tickets-175071843597
SATURDAY
An entertaining Saturday Night Lights to go along with 600 Winter Wanderland lighted trees in Cherry Creek North from 5-7 p.m. with fire jugglers, aerialists, jugglers playing saxophones and a lighted hula-hoop performer. Also a toy collection for the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver at tents, 2nd and Detroit, 3rd and Detroit, 3rd and Milwaukee and 2nd and Milwaukee. https://cherrycreeknorth.com/
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Granny's stories are a traditional Colorado holiday multicultural dance delight as Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum this weekend and Dec. 16-19 at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave. W. Dances from Granny's travels around the world. 2 and 7:30 p.m., $35-45. cleoparkerdance.org/tickets
SATURDAY
Mizel Museum's Klezfest 2021 evening celebration headlines Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe, Rabbi Joe Black and a special performance by Hadgaba. 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday at Mercury Cafe, 2199 California St. $25. mizelmuseum.org/event/tenth-annual-klezfest
SATURDAY
Holiday parade day with elves, marching bands, floats, Victorian carolers, antique cars, the Grinch and Buffalo Bill in the Olde Golden Holiday Parade. Parade route down Washington Avenue from 10th Street to 13th Street starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Afterward, horse-drawn carriage rides and Newfoundland dogs pulling cart rides for the kids. visitgolden.com/olde-golden-christmas
SUNDAY-DEC. 20
Have an elegant holiday tea on the mezzanine above the lobby of historic Hotel Boulderado, 2115 13th St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 20. Music from "The Nutcracker" with dancers from Boulder Ballet. $25-$37. For reservations: boulderado.com/holiday-teas
SUNDAY
Enjoy live Music in the Galleries: Harlem Quartet while visiting the Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St. 1-3 p.m. Sunday. The musicians — playing violins, viola and cello — are based in New York and are quartet-in-residence at London’s Royal College of Music. clyffordstillmuseum.org/events/music-in-the-galleries-harlem-quartet
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and Covid restrictions.