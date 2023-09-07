THURSDAY-SATURDAY The annual foodies' delight, the Denver Food & Wine Festival, fills the days with food and seminars, wine and tasting and then the grand finale Grand Tasting Saturday on Tivoli Quad, Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St. Taste treats from the tops in the local culinary field, wine and beverage specialists. VIP noon to 4 p.m., First Taste noon to 4 p.m., General Admission 1-4 p.m. Ages 21+. Tickets: denverfoodandwine.com FRIDAY-SUNDAY The Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival celebrates a special 47 years of tradition in Estes Park, one of the most beautiful locations anywhere. It is dedicated to festival founder Dr. James Durward, who died in May. The family festival's pipes and drums 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning parade is considered North America’s largest Celtic parade. So many experiences including Highland athletic competitions, hurling demonstrations, a number of dance performances, music, food, drinks including a scotch whiskey tasting seminar, Ceilidh Rock Concert and the evening Estes Park International Tattoo military music display. The festival runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Tickets available at ScotFest.com. Children 5-years-old and under free. FRIDAY-SEPT. 24 FRIDAY-SEPT. 24

The perfect time to see a variety of neighborhoods in El Paso County along with the newest in home design and decor, the 2023 Colorado Springs Parade of Homes with 35 homes by 21 builders. Your choice from mid-$300,000 all the way up to $4.4 million. Featured areas are Wolf Ranch, Banning Lewis and the new custom home subdivision Winsome. The Parade is Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission $17, free for ages 15 and younger and tickets good all Parade days and times. springsparade.com/web/page/ticket-information

SATURDAY

Area veterans and military are invited to the 2023 Veterans and Military Appreciation tribute by Cherry Creek School District, topped off with a high school football game on Saturday. A special luncheon that includes the families is noon to 2 p.m. in Cherokee Trail High School cafeteria. The community celebration moves to the parking lot from 2-5 p.m. with a Chinook helicopter, Air Force STEM activities, the Honor Bell, Quilts of Valor and Army National Guard Gaming Trailer. Music by the Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division Rock Band. Then military, veterans and families are invited to the football game between Smoky Hill and Overland high schools with 6 p.m. kickoff.

SATURDAY

How's this for a great Kids' Zone: It's for little Ninja Warriors. That's a highlight of the 2023 Superior Chili and Beer Fest, 2-6 p.m. Saturday. The action's in Community Park, 1320 Coalton Road, Superior. After they ring the Ninja buzzer, it's music by Funkiphino to go along with the chili, beer-wine-spirit sampling, non-chili food trucks and a dunk tank. $40 in advance, $50 at the gate, VIP $85. superiorcolorado.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/7189

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Now this is a music event. It's that special fall gathering in Arvada of the Archtop Guitar Music Festival and all about that special guitar: The luthiers who create them and those who play them. Performances on multiple stages by awesome musicians. Free performances and jams everywhere. And it's teamed with the Olde Town Shindig: An Arts and Music Festival with the Charlie Daniels Band Friday and Hazel Miller on Sunday along with a mural competition, food trucks and vendors. The schedule: archtopfestival.com.

SATURDAY

Join a celebration of the Indigenous communities all along the Front Range for the 34th annual Friendship Powwow at the Denver Art Museum. One of the museum's longest running and most colorful events. 10 a.m.– 5 p.m. Saturday in the Martin Building Sie Welcome Center, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. Native American dance competitions, music, art, beadwork, fry bread and Indian tacos and special vendors. The Grand Entry with all dancers together, begins at 11 a.m. No museum admission today. denverartmuseum.org.

SUNDAY

A day for special cars. The 40th annual Colorado Concours d'Elegance & Exotic Sports Car Show is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Littleton Campus of Arapahoe Community College. This "Evolution of the Automobile" is an Ability Connection Colorado event, a benefit for early childhood education. Tickets $10, ages 12 and under free. arapahoe.edu/events/colorado-concours-delegance In Colorado Springs, an inaugural vintage and Concours d'Elegance by local car clubs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Colorado Hall East Lot, 2 Lake Ave. at the Broadmoor. No admission, a portion of the car show registrations is designated for American Heart Association. summitegllc.com

SUNDAY

Buna ziuă (greetings). A perfect opportunity to learn more about the traditions, costumes, music, dance and history of the country during the Colorado Romanian Festival at Belmar Plaza in Lakewood. Try traditional food including cabbage rolls with polenta and sour cream, homemade sausages with beans Stew, and sweet walnut bread. An annual festival for the community by The Romanian-American Freedom Alliance, a Colorado nonprofit since 1990 following the Communist collapse in Romania. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 433 S Teller St. tinyurl.com/mr2bfz75