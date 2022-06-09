DAILY IN JUNE
Learn the history of LGBTQ+ in Colorado during the special Pride Month Rainbows & Revolutions exhibition open now at History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. Artifacts from the Gill Foundation LGBTQ+ Archives and a new, permanent collection of History Colorado spanning three generations. Rainbows & Revolutions is included in the cost of a general admission: $14 for adults, $12 for seniors 65+, $10 for students with ID, $8 for children ages 5-15; children 4 and under are free. historycolorado.org
FRIDAY
México en el Corazón, a community celebration of traditional music and dance from Mexico, with Guadalajara Folkloric Ballet, comes to Boettcher Concert Hall at 7 p.m. A free event, general admission tickets, limit of 8, through tickets.coloradosymphony.org/6391/6392 and some available at the door, 1000 14th St.
SATURDAY
A family outing, the 21st Highlands Ranch Classic Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cherry Hills Community Church, 3900 Grace Blvd. "Unique and classic cars, service vehicles, trucks, from lifted Jeeps to Model T's and everything in between." Donations instead of entry fees.
SATURDAY
A family-friendly day of fun, the 10th Feast of Saint Arnold Family Friendly Beer Festival to benefit Westside CARES, on the beautiful grounds of Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 4th St. in the Broadmoor, Colorado Springs. Noon to 4:30 p.m. 40 "beverage partners" pouring, a wine zone, children's activities and music by BUS Band, WireWood Station and Grass It Up. Tickets $40 plus fees. feastofsaintarnold.com
SATURDAY
A rare opportunity to watch a giant, noisy mining stamp mill crush ore to expose gold is a highlight of the outdoor machinery Family Days at Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., Colorado Springs. On three summer Saturdays, they will fire up the powerful Yellow Jacket Stamp Mill, one of only five still operational in the U.S. Also there, the 100-year-old Osgood Steam Shovel like the one that built the Panama Canal. Family Days are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9 and Aug. 20. Free outdoor activities, regular admission for the museum. wmmi.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Old Town rolls out the music with Taste of Fort Collins. From Collective Soul and Quetzalcoatl Aztec Dance Group to School of Rock, two full days of sounds. A kids' zone for the youngsters and plenty of food. Tickets $12-25. tasteoffortcollins.com
SUNDAY
A Sunday tourist visit to the colorful island for the Taste of Puerto Rico celebration in Civic Center Park. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Food to sample, music, dancing and singing. atoprfestival.com