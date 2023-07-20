THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Larimer Square is filled with days of a Taste of Mexico celebrating Denver's Hispanic heritage and marking the 40th anniversary of the Denver Sister City program with Cuernavaca, Mexico. Mexican and American music, Lucha Libre wrestling, culinary events, language lessons, a pop-up art gallery, Sotol and Mezcal tastings, family activities, chalk art, shopping at the mercado and much more. Free and ticketed events. A full schedule: larimersquare.com/events/tasteofmexico

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Amazing chainsaw carvers will be in Frederick for Chainsaws & Chuckwagons 2023. That includes the Axe Women Loggers of Maine. Watch as they all go head-to-head in competition Thursday and Saturday nights. Carvers have one hour to create sculptures that will be auctioned off right then. Winners and People's Choice will be announced Saturday. No surprise, but one of the other weekend activities will be axe throwing. Food available from the chuckwagons. For info email [email protected].

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

A great way to spend the weekend: the 11th annual Mile High Dance Festival with more than a dozen dance genres on the outdoor amphitheater stage at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. Free performances Friday and Saturday and free dance classes on Saturday. Schedule at cleoparkerdance.org Performances, participation and classes combined with a Marketplace that includes food vendors. SATURDAY Wibby Brewing sponsors its seventh annual Hooplagers with more than 50 breweries, an all-ages pool party, beach bash and glow-in-the-dark silent disco. Lots of lager. On the Wibby campus, 209 Emery St., in Longmont, 1-6 p.m. Safe group transportation from Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, Loveland, Berthoud. A benefit for the Four Mile Fire Protection District for Boulder County and Conscious Alliance which supports communities in crisis through hunger relief and youth empowerment. wibbybrewing.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY The whitewater fun this weekend, Friday and Saturday, is the 14th annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival in Centennial Park on the Arkansas River in Cañon City. They call it boats, bands and beer and money raised benefits the town. A weenie dog race for the only pups allowed. royalgorgewhitewaterfestival.com FRIDAY-JULY 30 Rodeo season is well underway and for this big one head up the interstate toward Wyoming for the 125-year-old "Daddy of 'em All," the PRCA Cheyenne Frontier Days. Champion cowboys and a loaded concert schedule that's often sold out early. Friday through July 30. Check it all out on a 360 Experience Tour online spin: cfdrodeo.com FRIDAY-SATURDAY Empower Field at Mile High is rocking out for another weekend: the Global Dance Festival 20th anniversary. Dance your way around the grounds, going from stage to stage through large art installations. Wild costumes encouraged. Food trucks on site. For tickets, times and the talent lineup: globaldancefestival.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

All about ink art at the sixth annual Tattoo Arts Festival at Colorado Convention Center. Demonstrations, vendors and a full sideshow of entertainment. $25, $46 three-day pass available at the door. worldtattooevents.com/denver-tattoo-arts-festival

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The beautiful Colorado Dragon Boat Festival returns to Sloan's Lake Park at 8 a.m. each day and opens Saturday at 10 a.m. with blessings of Taiwanese monks from Great Dharma Chan Temple. Look for all new floats and boats this year! Cultural offerings from AANHPI (Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander) include food, a marketplace, Dragonland area for the kids and entertainment. No parking spaces at the lake but a free shuttle from paid parking at Auraria Campus (5th Street Garage, Cherry Lot, Elm Lot. cdbf.org

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

An expected 150 juried artists and craftsmen will show works in all mediums at the Cheesman Park Art Fest, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Works sold by the artists. The festival also includes music and food trucks. dashevents.com/productions/cheesman-park-art-fest.