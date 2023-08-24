FRIDAY-SEPT. 4

It's "Mountains of Fun" time at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, in its 151st year. Those mountains will be a signature 150-ton sand sculpture. All the fair fun is here including a large carnival, fair food, a parade, fiesta, rodeo, monster trucks, a demolition derby and a huge concert schedule. Special features: Canine Stars stunt dogs, High Flying Pages trapeze show, Chef Landry comedy cooking, and Moo U livestock tours. tinyurl.com/2p8pbmk3

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Vortex Outdoor Festival is a weekend experience from Meow Wolf at The Junkyard, 2323 W. Mulberry Place. As they say, it's indescribable and "brimming with alternative performers, chill zones, experiential art, and an eclectic multi-genre lineup" just like Meow Wolf. Headliners include GRiZ and Remi Wolf. Tickets start at $69. vortex.meowwolf.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

If Denver turns pink this weekend, it's three days of Susan B. Komen races with different miles for each day. Opening and closing ceremonies and honoring those lost to breast cancer. Online registration is closed but to register: 800-996-3DAY, tinyurl.com/y9d5f39n

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Corny good days this weekend at the Old Fashioned Loveland Corn Roast Festival, at Old Fairgrounds Park. The first corn to consume, along with a concert and other entertainment is 5 p.m. Friday. Corn Roast Parade time 9:30 a.m. Saturday and then activities and eating all day. Duck race at 4 p.m.facebook.com/LovelandsCornRoastFestival

SATURDAY

The Garden Conservancy's Open Days Saturday offers a rare opportunity to visit four of the area's most beautiful gardens. Open Days chose "the most exciting, creative, and innovative private gardens" in partnership with Denver Botanic Gardens. The four are Grummons Desert Garden in Lakewood, a low-water garden; SummerHome in Denver, an inner-city xeric pocket garden and community garden; Jim and Dorothy’s Garden in Denver, with 10,000 homegrown western native plants; and Pine Gardens in Centennial, which "features a radically different approach to the world of gardening and promises a full season of botanical beauty." Registration $10 per person, per garden. tinyurl.com/45er8j9b On Sept. 9 Open Days visits Fort Collins in partnership with The Gardens on Spring Creek.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Go wildly psychedelic art and music at Endless Fest at Surfside, The Atrium and The Lyric Cinema in Fort Collins. For a concert schedule: endlessfest.com

SATURDAY

Kids love this one, the City of Brighton's Touch-a-Truck, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside Brighton City Hall, 500 S. 4th Ave. Climb on the city's heavy machinery, fire trucks, tractors, police cars, construction loaders, snow plows and, at 11 a.m., Flight for Life if it's not on a flight. Meet the folks who drive those vehicles, too. And there's an opportunity to paint one of the snow plows. In addition, Bike Brighton's Bike Rodeo helps kids on their bikes through a safe riding course.

SATURDAY

High-end, premium cigars, cigar manufacturers and cigar celebrities are here for the 2023 Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival, with "hand-crafted brews, small batch spirits, unique wine, excellent food." Noon to 6 p.m., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. VIP, at Omni Interlocken Resort & Spa, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield.$180-$585. For ages 21+. rmcigarfestival.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Arrive hungry for the Polish Food Festival with traditional favorites pierogi, kielbasa, potato pancakes, $8-$10 per meal; and delicious pastries made by women of the parish. Polish beer to go along. Saturday noon to 9 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Parish, 517 E. 46th Ave. in Globeville. polishfoodfestival.org

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The more than 200 members of Parker Art Guild show their works in Parker Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in O’Brien Park, 10795 Victoria Drive. coloradoartisttour.com/parker-art-in-the-park-1

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

An opportunity to see works by more than 150 Colorado artists in one spot at Art Students League of Denver Summer Art Market, 200 Grant St. Sip cold beer as you stroll and there's food on the grill followed by Sweet Action ice cream. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. asld.org/summer-art-market-current.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Summer days on the lake at the 2023 Dillon Open Regatta Event and there are spectator boats available. More than 60 boats expected to compete by Dillon Yacht Club and there's entertainment on shore at Lake Dillon. $25 for spectator boat rides. Noon to 10 p.m. dillonopen.com SUNDAY