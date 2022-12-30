The massive digital tree that has been lighting up Civic Center park for the last month is closing after it was damaged in Wednesday night's winter storm.
Most of the Denver area saw 6-12 inches of snow overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.
According to Visit Denver, that storm caused damage to the Mile High Tree, forcing it to close the rest of the year.
Initially, a New Year's countdown was planned at the tree at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. It was intended to coincide with the downtown fireworks show that begins at the same time.
Mile High Tree organizers still encourage families to enjoy the fireworks shows at 9 p.m. and midnight along the 16th Street Mall.
The Mile High Tree is a 110-foot-tall digital tree and contains 60,000 LED lights. It featured free nightly light shows choreographed to holiday music.
This year, the tree opened on Nov. 18 and was scheduled to run through Dec. 31.
For more on this and other stories visit our news partners at 9News.com