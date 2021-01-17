I was born and raised in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Like many, I’ve struggled to understand the actions of my district’s newly elected congressional representative, Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who encouraged the violent attacks on our nation’s capital on Jan. 6.
Still, as disgraceful as Boebert’s actions were, I believe that our best course of action is to come to terms with the fact that she is a symptom of our nation’s social schisms and not the cause. Voters didn’t turn to Boebert because they were attracted to her brilliant policy initiatives. Rather, they voted for her because they felt as if they didn’t have anything to lose.
People like Lauren Boebert are unfit to serve the collective interests of their districts. In her first week on the job Boebert has supported white supremacists such as the 3 Percenters, aided the violent overthrow of our country, undermined faith in our democracy by lying about election results, and refused to support stimulus funding for those members of our district who are most in need.
So, what is the solution?
As tempting as it might sound to lobby for Lauren Boebert’s expulsion from Congress, which would require two thirds of her contemporaries to vote for her removal, such a solution is extremely unlikely. Only five members of Congress have been expelled in U.S. history, and only two since the end of the Civil War.
The solution to representatives like Lauren Boebert isn’t expulsion, but rather, a bold new vision for rural congressional districts.
I was born and raised in a small conservative town named Norwood, and growing up, I quickly came to realize that what people value most in life is an honest job that pays a fair wage. It is impossible to overemphasize the importance of meaningful employment. Through work, we are able to provide for our families, contribute to our communities, and approach each day with a sense of purpose. In short, work provides us with dignity, and in its absence, we are lost.
Urban cities across the U.S. thrived in the wake of the Great Recession, but mainstream politics failed to restore pre-recession jobs in rural America. Soaring home prices coupled with slipping wages, and economic instability have made it more and more difficult for working-class Americans in rural districts to carve out a stable existence. As anyone who lives in rural America will remind you, the psychological despair of watching one’s way of life unravel is as real as climate change. This helps explain why suicide rates in rural America increased by a staggering 48% between 2000 and 2018.
Replacing representatives like Boebert will require us to organize, register voters, and turn out in record numbers in 2022. But most importantly, we must deliver a vision for our districts that restores the dignity of rural workers.
To do so, we must commit to a candidate who engages a diverse array of constituents including blue-collar workers, ranchers, second- and third-generation immigrants, and transplants from urban cities. Fitting such a broad constituency under the same umbrella will require someone who is willing to reach across the aisle to hammer out policy solutions that work for rural America. Doing so will involve sitting down with counterparts like Wyoming’s Liz Cheney to discuss energy solutions, but it will also require talking through fair wages with New York’s Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.
A new vision for rural America will require candidates to level with the realities facing rural constituents. Take oil and gas, for example. Rural Americans don’t support the oil and gas business because they are enamored with the industry. Growing up, my friends and neighbors loathed the next long hall to North Dakota or West Texas to work on rigs. But that’s what paid the bills. What Democrats in Congressional District 3 have to realize is the fact that oil and gas has put food on the table while keeping thousands of acres of family land out of foreclosure. Over the last 20 years, the same can’t be said of our elected officials.
I don’t believe anyone is against a more sustainable way of life so long as it affords them the ability to continue living in the communities they love. Like other working-class Americans, people in rural Colorado want a fair shot, and unfortunately, over the last two decades, mainstream politicians have failed to deliver.
Rural Americans need candidates who are prepared to fight for the dignity of the working class by recognizing the need for affordable housing, fair wages, and accessible health care. Like the rest of rural America, Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District needs a leader who is willing to have honest conversations with constituents about climate change, institutional racism, and sustainable development. However, our district also needs a candidate who is willing to listen.
Now, I’m the first to admit that radicals like Boebert are not the solution to our problems in rural America, but I’m also honest enough to acknowledge that her victory is the result of our own shortcomings. As Democrats and independents, if we hope to take back Congressional District 3, and others like it, we need to propose ideas, not partisan warfare.
Benjamin Waddell is an associate professor at Fort Lewis College in Durango.