Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. High 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.