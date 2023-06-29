On a cold morning this February, three young sheep were seen roaming the streets of Paterson, New Jersey. Another was found “trying to get into Dunkin’ Donuts,” according to a local officer. In the end, seven runaway sheep were found. Reporter Toni Yates remarked, “Sheep are naturally skittish but it’s no wonder these guys are so much more so. The tags on their ears, the red spray paint on their backs… they were marked for slaughter.”

Luckily, Animal Control connected the seven individuals to a new home at Skylands, a nearby sanctuary. “They are no longer considered livestock,” Yates declared in the news segment. “They would be dead by now as we speak, but for some reason, those sheep got up this morning and said, not today.”

America is touched by stories of animals who escape from harm or who are rescued. Our connection with animals overflows across social media, from videos of rehabilitated wild birds, to spunky cats battling kidney disease and 550-pound “wonder pigs” finding a forever home. Our affection and care can feel confusing, though, because we don’t want to think about the millions who grow up on factory farms or are bound for slaughterhouses — those who will never be shown the same compassion and mercy. Ordinary people feel these misgivings, and they wish they could do something about it.

This is why my friends and I decided to launch a new ballot initiative to ban slaughterhouses in the City of Denver. There is one slaughterhouse left in our city; it is run by Superior Farms.

Slaughterhouses are also a horror for the people doing this traumatizing work, who cannot forget the fear and pain they see in the animals’ eyes. Studies show slaughterhouse workers face increased rates of depression and PTSD, as well as high injury rates (averaging two amputations a week nationwide). It is my belief that nobody should have to kill innocent lambs all day in order to pay the bills. Our measure calls on the city to prioritize affected workers in unemployment programs to help them find safer, more sustainable jobs.

This should be reason enough for our society to leave slaughterhouses behind, but let’s not ignore the enormous environmental impact. Rachel Gabel’s column was off-base in its claims about animal agriculture and climate change (“COLUMN: Denver ballot issue would be economically devastating | Gabel,” June 19). While Frank Mitloehner might call himself GHGGuru on Twitter, he is funded by the meat industry and fails to account for the full life cycle of animal products in his estimates. The UN and leading researchers have analyzed the data at least seven times from 2006 to present, and all of their reports find livestock to account for 11 to 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. With the U.S. eating animal products at roughly three times the global average, the world needs us to rethink transportation, energy and animal agriculture if we want to reverse climate change before it’s too late.

Transitioning away from harming animals will not happen without cost. Animal farmers have invested their livelihoods in the raising of individuals to be killed.

But our economies have already gone through many twists and turns to accommodate better human and animal rights. We will do it again, and the change will not be overnight. We commend farmers like Craig Watts, who went from farming chickens to mushrooms, and Renee King-Sonnen, known for her Rancher Advocacy Program that supports other ranchers who just don’t feel right about killing animals they love.

Animals like Finn and Teddy, the inseparable sheep duo who play games with traffic cones at Colorado’s Luvin Arms Sanctuary. Finn and Teddy, like those seven runaway sheep in New Jersey, were slated to be killed until they fled from a local feedlot. Stories like theirs have inspired countless people in Denver.

Over 50 of us have been volunteering our time to gather signatures, and we are on track to get more than enough signatures to place this measure on the ballot. By being the first city in the nation to vote to end this cruel industry, Denver can lead the way to a better future for animals and inspire a broader conversation about animal rights.

Catherine Klein and Phoenix Huber are campaigners with Pro-Animal Future, a local group that seeks to turn public support for animals into law.