A utility worker was killed late Tuesday morning after being hit by a wrong-way driver who then tried to flee the scene.
The victim was working on the sidewalk on Elizabeth Street near the Highway 50 intersection when the suspect came barreling southbound in the northbound lanes and hit him.
The suspect tried running from the scene but crashed into a nearby ditch and was swiftly caught by an off-duty police officer.
The victim died at the scene. He has not been identified at this time, but police confirm he works for Black Hills Energy.