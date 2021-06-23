After Monday's shooting in Arvada, which killed three, including school resource officer Gordon Beesley, a sense of unease hung in the air in Colorado — an unease that Denver police have dealt with for years.
Denver police have faced a mounting number of assaults and attempts on their lives, as well as a mounting level of violence in those crimes since, according to crime information on Denver's Open Data Catalog.
In 2017, assaults that didn't severely injure police went up by 40 to 190 assaults, the largest jump in those offenses in recent years. Assaults with weapons that seriously injured police officers went down by two that year.
But in 2018, aggravated assaults with weapons on police increased to 126, and officers faced 110 in 2020.
There was also one more homicide of a police officer in Denver that year.
The increase in violence reflects an upward trend of violent crime in Colorado in general. In 2020, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations recorded a 6.5% increase in violent crimes from 2019, and a 13.3% increase from 2018.