I come before you today to praise the leaders of the Denver teachers union. They know how to win elections.
You have to hand it to the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, and you can use whatever cliche you prefer. I’ll go with this one: They made a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.
The sow’s ear is the current Denver Public Schools board, which bumbled its way through the Covid-19 pandemic, and has at times gotten so caught up in adult politics that students and student learning at times have seemed an afterthought.
The silk purse is the new 7-0 majority of pro-union board members that will govern DPS for the next two years. Make no mistake: This “flipped” school board owes an enormous debt of gratitude to the DCTA.
Incumbent board member Tay Anderson made that crystal clear. “Denver voters agree we’re heading in the right direction. We’re poised to have a union super majority on the Denver School Board,” he tweeted.
Note his use of the term “union super majority.” If any one has any doubts about who is driving the agenda, let Tay’s Tweet put those doubts to rest.
It’s not about money. Pro-reform Independent Expenditure Committees far outspent union-backed committees. Yet the reform candidates were routed, just as they were in 2019. More on that in a moment.
You can argue, as the DCTA and its supporters no doubt will, that ideas won the day, that Denver is more aligned with the progressive positions of incoming board members than with the slightly more moderate alternatives they vanquished.
Perhaps they’re right. But I don’t see it that way. There’s a simpler explanation, one that the DCTA understood and used brilliantly to its advantage.
Let’s start from the indisputable fact that school board elections are low-turnout affairs. This year was no exception. Turnout for the citywide at-large seat was a depressing 29 percent of registered voters. And 18 percent of Denver voters who cast ballots didn’t bother voting for any at-large candidate.
As vanquished candidate Vernon Jones Jr. posted on Facebook: “No matter the outcome, we must take a hard look at why a majority of people do not feel the need to engage in school board elections.”
In tandem with low turnout is low information. In an environment where school board races draw little attention, and where the number of credible reporters covering education has dwindled, the vast majority of voters know little to nothing about candidates and issues. All many of them know about candidates is contained in the campaign “literature” that shows up in their mail or their doorstep. It’s often simplistic, distorted, or both, boiling complex issues down to the written equivalent of sound bites.
That’s why the DCTA’s marshaling of its troops to ring voters’ doorbells was such a simple and yet devastatingly effective tactic. Never underestimate the power of a teacher knocking on someone’s door and saying, “These are the candidates who support kids, teachers, and public schools. Please vote for them.”
If you’re a resident who doesn’t pay much attention to school district politics or policies, just that outreach is going to be persuasive. Most everyone trusts and respects teachers.
This election should cause the so-called “reform” camp a great deal of angst. Despite investing vast sums of money through independent expenditure committees to support its candidates, far outspending the union and its committees, their three candidates lost.
This is the second consecutive election cycle where this has occurred. A decade ago the big-money strategy worked. It no longer does. It’s possible the new board will overreach and voters will choose to change course two years from now. But given the lack of voter engagement, I would not count on that.
It is difficult to counter the organizing power of the DCTA. But there are a lot of teachers who don’t belong to the union and don’t agree with its hypocrisy in demanding that teachers be regarded as professionals and then negotiating a contract that treats them like clock-punching factory workers.
Would it be possible to organize those teachers into a door-knocking force? Let’s hope so. Otherwise, we could well be facing similar results in 2023 and into the indefinite future.
Alan Gottlieb is editor of Denver-based public education watchdog boardhawk.org. Gottlieb covered Denver Public Schools as a newspaper reporter in the mid-1990s, worked as an education program officer for The Piton Foundation and co-founded Education News Colorado and Chalkbeat.